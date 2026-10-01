1812 Brewing Company Announces Shareholder Update

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) -- KEGS has no convertible debt outstanding and has reduced its Authorized Shares by 95% --

WATERTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Markets: KEGS) (the "Company" or“KEGS”) Chairman and Chief Executive Tom Scozzafava is pleased to summarize the Company's recent actions that have repositioned KEGS' common stock to benefit from potential appreciation.1.Toxic Investor Gone - The elimination of the dilutive debt reduction program or“3(a)10” that resulted in toxic share issuances. This spring, the Company and Trillium Partners agreed to a Debt Settlement and Sunset Agreement that completely stopped what had been a three-year program of highly-dilutive share issuances. While the program did result in the elimination of $500,000 of convertible debt, the persistent share issuances required under the program and the immediate selling of those shares resulted in continued negative pressure in the market. We are pleased to announce that the particular investor has no ongoing stake in the Company - neither a debt nor equity position. Furthermore, the 3(a)10 transaction itself has ceased.2.$3.4 million Convertible Debt Buyback – In late 2025, the Company and a long-term convertible debt holder entered into an agreement wherein the Company acquired $ 3.4 million of Convertible Debt at a significant discount to its face value. That debt, which had the right to convert into billions and billions of shares of KEGS common stock, was immediately retired.3.Amendment of approximately $10 million of Convertible Debt to eliminate the equity conversion feature. Quite simply: this debt security is now just debt. Further discussions continue for the material reduction or outright elimination of this debt.4.Authorized Shares reduced by 95%. As part of its recent share restructuring, 1812 Brewing Company reduced its Authorized Shares (the maximum number of common shares it can issue under its state charter) from 20 billion to a maximum of 1 billion shares. The 95% reduction should indicate to the marketplace that Management has no intention to flood the marketplace with more and more common shares. Instead, we are seeking long-term partners that benefit from the long-term appreciation of the Company's common stock. As of the time of this update, the Company has no such plans to issue any unrestricted common stock to third parties.5.Common Stock Float at approximately 107,000 shares. It is management's position that by reducing and“tightening” the float in the marketplace, the Company is more likely to attract long-term investors versus short-term“day traders” looking to simply flip shares for short-term profit versus investing alongside the Company based on its long-term growth potential. In theory, this stability should reduce volatility in the Company's shares and attract longer-term capital.The Company looks forward to continuing to increase the number of and market reach of its award-winning craft beers into the future. We recently placed both our War of 1812 Amber Ale and our Thousand Islands IPA in Texas Roadhouse, and we are opening other new accounts in the region and outside. We are also exploring introducing a new hard cider line and possibly entering the spirits industry with a focus on whiskey. Our three-story water-side restaurant continues to serve as a showcase of these award-winning beers as well as a gathering space for parties, events and touring live music and comedy acts. We look forward to continued updates.About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the“Company”):KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an“incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Lager, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.For more updates follow us on our Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Tom Scozzafava

1812 Brewing Company

+1 315-788-1812

contact@1812ale

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1812 Brewing Company Announces Shareholder Update News Provided By Press Release Co. October 01, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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