Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning Opens New Office In Chandler AZ

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Brian Filmore, Co-Owner and Estate Planning Attorney at Copper Canyon Law.

Stephen Rogers, Co-Owner and Estate Planning Attorney at Copper Canyon Law.

Managed by Stephen Rogers and Brian Filmore, the firm brings comprehensive asset protection and trust services to individuals and families in Chandler, AZ.

- Stephen RogersCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning, a dedicated legal firm offering comprehensive guidance for individuals and families, has officially announced the opening of a new office location in Chandler, Arizona. Led by experienced attorneys Stephen Rogers and Brian Filmore, the firm is expanding its footprint to make sure the growing Chandler community has direct access to high-quality legal counsel regarding asset protection, wills, and trusts.With this expansion, Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning is stepping up to meet a critical need for structured and objective legal counsel. Creating an estate plan is a fundamental step in securing long-term financial stability and safeguarding family legacies. The firm focuses on drafting legally sound strategies tailored to the specific financial and family situations of its clients. The Chandler office will allow the team to work closely with locals on establishing new trusts, drafting living wills, organizing complex estates, and handling difficult times that call for a structured approach.Finding the right representation is crucial when planning for the future. Individuals seeking comprehensive Estate Planning Services in Chandler AZ will find a welcoming, client-focused environment at the new location. The attorneys at Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning believe that a proactive approach to long-term asset management not only protects hard-earned wealth but also reduces the chance of future family conflicts. By taking each client's unique circumstances into account, Stephen Rogers and Brian Filmore make sure every document and strategy lines up with the client's ultimate goals.When a loved one passes away without a proper plan in place, the legal process that follows can be incredibly stressful for surviving family members. Having a reliable Probate lawyer in Chandler AZ can make a real difference in efficiently settling an estate and avoiding unnecessary complications or disputes. Brian Filmore and Stephen Rogers bring years of experience and compassionate, objective counsel to every case they handle, so clients get the support they need to move through the probate process smoothly.Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning prides itself on being a firm that residents can turn to for ongoing long-term asset management. The legal team understands that life is constantly changing, and estate plans often need to be reviewed and updated to reflect new financial realities, family additions, or changing health circumstances. By choosing a dedicated Estate planning attorney in Chandler AZ, clients can build a lifelong partnership with legal professionals who are always ready to adjust their plans as their lives evolve.The new Chandler office is open to help clients with their ongoing legal documentation and planning needs. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Whether clients need to set up their first estate plan, revise an outdated will, or find representation for a complex probate matter, Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning is ready to offer the reliable representation they deserve.To learn more about the firm, ask about services, or schedule a consultation with Stephen Rogers and Brian Filmore, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning during standard business hours. The Chandler team is looking forward to helping more Arizona residents build, protect, and preserve their legacies for generations to come.

Stephen Rogers & Brian Filmore

Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning

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Copper Canyon Law Estate Planning Opens New Office in Chandler AZ News Provided By Barking Frog Local SEO October 01, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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