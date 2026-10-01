Dwayne Johnson Calls His 777-Horsepower Pickup Truck A 'Helluva Ride'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared a glimpse of his driving experience with a powerful off-road pickup truck, calling it a“helluva ride” after driving it for months while filming his latest production.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the car and said he clocked more than 500 miles on a recent drive and praised the vehicle's speed, comfort and performance.

Dwayne shared a video and was heard saying:“All right, this one is for my fellow wild and crazy pickup truck lovers like myself. I know you'll appreciate this one.”

“You know, I've never driven a Ram before and my buddies were always saying, DJ, you gotta try Ram. I said, all right. So my friends over at Ram said, all right, DJ, you gotta try this one at least while you're shooting on this film. And I said, okay, let's do it. So I've been driving this for the past couple of months and it's a hell of a ride. 770 horsepower, speaking of horsepower, 780 horsepower right there. 777 on the horsepower, zero to 60 in 3.5. Not that I've tried it out, however, unofficially 3.3 seconds.”

The star revealed that he had a little fun in the mud last night.

“I put 500, over 500 miles on this truck last night. I got in four o'clock in the morning. Hell of a ride on the road. Let me show you the inside. Great interior. I like that aggressive hood. I like this, I like this blood red piping here. Nice console. Nice and comfy for the long drives. And this does have a hell of a pickup.”

Johnson wrote in the caption:“Been driving her for months now - helluva ride. Just drove her up I-85, straight shot 500 miles. Smooth and very fast (fastest off road truck ever made) Really appreciate the loan while I was filming this production. She's on her way back to ya now.”

“I've been doing my research and there's one more thing I'm gonna need your help with...I think it's Tungsten time for the Rock.”