Durga Puja 2026: West Bengal Government To Give Free Sugar, Maida For Ration Card Holders

Durga Puja 2026: Just a few days are left for the festive season to kick off. State Food Minister Ashoke Kirtaniya just announced a massive gift for ration card holders. What exactly did he say? Check out this photo gallery for all the details

Ration shops usually give rice and wheat every month. State Food Minister Ashoke Kirtaniya announced a big relief for customers this festive season. The government will now distribute sugar and maida along with regular rice and wheat during Durga Puja.

Customers will get sugar and maida for their convenience during Durga Puja. Food Minister Ashoke Kirtaniya has not clarified exactly who will receive these items yet. Sources say the government plans to run this special facility until Kali Puja.

People make a lot of sweets and snacks at home during the festive season. Families prepare special food items during Durga Puja and Navratri. You need sugar and maida to make homemade snacks like nadu and nimki. The government took this decision to help customers make these festive treats easily.

The government announced the decision to give sugar and maida, but they have not finalized the exact quantity for each ration card category. The food department will decide the exact allocation per card in their next meeting. We cannot confirm the exact amounts right now. Beneficiaries will know their exact sugar and maida quota once the department finalizes the allocation.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana or AAY cardholders get 21 kg rice and 14 kg wheat or 13.3 kg fortified atta per family every month.

PHH and SPHH cardholders receive 3 kg rice and 2 kg wheat or 1.9 kg fortified atta per head.

RKSY-I cardholders get 5 kg rice per head, while RKSY-II cardholders receive 2 kg rice per head.