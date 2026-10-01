Uttarakhand Agniveer Recruitment: 181 Govt Posts Identified Across Key Departments

Young Agniveers who are in search of government jobs after the completion of their military engagements will be informed about the process of applying to 181 posts in Uttarakhand, as the information has been sent to the centre by Uttarakhand.

The decision is taken in light of the rules made by the Uttarakhand government to ensure 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in uniformed Group C posts. These rules were issued by the state government in September 2025.

181 Posts Sent To Centre

As per information released by the Uttarakhand government, department-wise information related to 181 posts which are reserved for Agniveers has been sent to the centre. This has been confirmed by Uttarakhand State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli. Shailesh Bagauli is currently mentioned as a Secretary for Home and Personnel & Vigilance Departments in the Uttarakhand government website.

This decision has been taken to facilitate government jobs for eligible Agniveers.

Police – 130 Posts

The largest number of posts is that of the police, which stands at 130 out of 181 total number of posts listed in the state. Other posts have been identified in different departments such as forest, transport, excise, and Secretariat services.

Uttarakhand rules cover a number of uniformed posts such as police constables, civil police sub-inspectors, PAC platoon commanders, fire fighters, jail posts, forest guards, forest inspectors, excise constables, transport enforcement constables, and Secretariat guards.

10% Horizontal Reservation for Former Agniveers

The state has provided 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in certain direct recruitments to uniformed Group C posts. Exemption from physical efficiency test and age limit relaxation based on Agniveer service is provided under the rules.

This provision in the state is independent of the scheme announced by the Central Government in respect of former Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

What happens after Agniveers serve?

Agniveers serving their tenure are free to apply for any eligible government jobs by following the proper recruitment procedure for that post. This will be based on their requirements, criteria, and recruitment procedure for that post.

Since Uttarakhand has already provided information regarding 181 posts to the Centre, it all depends on the respective departments now for the future procedure.