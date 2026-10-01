Don't Try Home Delivery Via Youtube: TN Collector To Pregnant Women

Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur District Collector Mrinalini urged pregnant women to avoid attempting deliveries at home after watching YouTube videos. Addressing a gathering on Wednesday, the District Collector stated that advanced childbirth facilities are available across all government hospitals and primary health centres, and urged pregnant women to utilise these institutional medical services.

"Pregnant women should avoid attempting deliveries at home after watching YouTube videos. Advanced facilities for childbirth are available at all government hospitals and primary health centres, and they should make use of these facilities," said Mrinalini.

Amit Shah Launches Women Empowerment Initiatives

Earlier, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi', and as an important step towards strengthening the rural economy through cooperation and giving fresh impetus to women-led development, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on September 27 launched various initiatives related to women's empowerment and cooperation in Keralam's Kollam.

"Various initiatives by the NCCF were launched in Kollam, Kerala, aimed at women's empowerment through cooperative movements. The 'She-Mart' initiative, inaugurated today, will expand into a network of 300 outlets across the states of Keralam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, serving as a strong bridge between women entrepreneurs and the market. It will pave the way for more women to enter the fields of trade and commerce and help realize Modiji's vision of 'women-led development," Shah said in a post on X.

Shah launched the "SHE Mart" initiative in the state, a scheme announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2026-27 Union Budget under the SHE Mart Mission, aimed at changing the lives of rural women from credit seekers to enterprise owners.

"The 'SHE-Mart' initiative in the cooperative sector-announced by the Finance Minister in the budget-is being launched today in Keralam. Alongside this, the distribution of onions, 'Bharat Atta', and 'Bharat Rice' to the citizens of Kerala at affordable rates via NCCF and NAFED mobile vans has also commenced. Furthermore, scholarships have been awarded to daughters of two farming families under the NAFED Welfare Scholarship Scheme," he said. (ANI)

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