Indian pilot Smit Machchar is recovering well. A co-pilot attacked him on a Flydubai flight recently. Doctors are treating him at Tabuk City Hospital right now. The Saudi Indian Embassy shared this positive health update. Flydubai cancelled all its Israel flights after this shocking attack. Officials are still investigating the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The airline will not operate any flights to or from Israel until the probe ends.

The airline completely stopped the Israel route right after the stabbing incident. People across the globe are praising the brave Indian pilot. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu called Smit Machchar a real hero. Israel called the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight incident a terror attack attempt. But the passengers actually pulled off a massive rescue effort inside the plane. Passengers teamed up and caught the attacking pilot mid-air. Two off-duty pilots then stepped up and made a very risky emergency landing. International media named Indian-origin Captain Smit Machchar the real hero of this incident. He opened the cockpit door and let passengers inside to help, even after the co-pilot stabbed him.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally met the flight passengers. Dubai resident Smit Machchar fought back bravely despite his knife injuries. He opened the cockpit, brought the passengers in, and overpowered the Omani national co-pilot together. Smit Machchar has worked as a Flydubai Boeing 737 captain since June 2022.