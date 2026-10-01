Historical Christian Novel Delivered Explores Hope And Healing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful exploration of faith, grief, and the boundless capacity for forgiveness, David Gibides unveils his highly anticipated historical Christian novel, "Delivered ". Published by Spines, this deeply emotional story follows Saphira, a young woman whose ordinary life inextricably intersects with the birth, life, and ministry of Jesus Christ. Her remarkable journey from profound personal loss to miraculous healing offers a universally inspiring message of unwavering hope and spiritual resilience.The narrative centers on Saphira, whose family in Bethlehem opens their home to a pregnant Mary and Joseph. Saphira assists in delivering the newborn Jesus, experiencing a profound, beautiful connection to the young mother and the miraculous event. However, her peaceful world shatters when tragedy strikes her family during King Herod's cruel decree, resulting in the devastating death of her baby brother, Daniel. Heartbroken, traumatized, and burdened by resentment, Saphira flees her home in the middle of the night and eventually settles in the lush valley of Nain.In Nain, Saphira slowly builds a new life with kind strangers, but she is continually haunted by her past. Over the years, she endures further heartbreak and is eventually stricken with a debilitating bleeding disorder that forces her into strict exile away from her community. Living in isolation for over a decade, she loses all hope until she witnesses a miracle performed by Jesus in her town. In a desperate act of faith, Saphira travels to Capernaum to find Jesus. This single act of courage brings her miraculous physical healing and spiritual restoration, leading to a tearful and redeeming reunion with her long-lost friend, Mary.The Highlights.A fresh, emotional perspective on biblical events is told through the eyes of an ordinary family..A realistic exploration of grief, sacrifice, and the struggle to maintain faith unfolds during incredibly dark times..A powerful testament to the healing power of forgiveness, grace, and finding peace shines after unspeakable tragedy.“Delivered” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author David Gibides is a passionate storyteller dedicated to creating narratives that uplift and inspire readers from all walks of life. His writing stems from a desire to share messages of courage, endurance, and quiet strength. He explicitly dedicates this novel to those who feel they have nothing left to believe in, reaching out to the lost, the abused, the forgotten, and those who have lost hope. By translating his literary journey into a captivating work of historical fiction, Gibides invites audiences to discover a renewed sense of purpose, filled with hope.Gibides is currently working on the second book in this series, entitled“Redeemed, Clothed in Grace”. Release date will be early 2027.Book Details.Title: Delivered: I Delivered Jesus Then He Delivered Me.Author: David Gibides.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90549-636-3.Availability: You can find this book on Amazon [ ] and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines [], the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Roy Rubanenko

Spines

+972 507445100

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Historical Christian Novel "Delivered" Explores Hope and Healing News Provided By Spines October 01, 2026, 04:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.