Cargowise Integrates With Portconnect NZ Port Community System Enabling More Efficient Landside Container Movements

PortConnect NZ Port Community System integrates with CargoWise to provide container level event data and connectivity help derisk quay-landside movements.

Container level data and connectivity help derisk quay-landside movements

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

- David Knowles, Customer Relationship Manager, PortConnectAUCKLAND, NSW, NEW ZEALAND, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), a leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain technology, and PortConnect, New Zealand's first comprehensive online port community system, announced a direct data integration with CargoWise, providing a more timely, accurate and complete view of container movement event data in the port environment.PortConnect is a digital platform jointly owned by the Port of Auckland and Tauranga, designed to streamline, standardize and provide near real time visibility of the flow of information across the shipping container supply chain in New Zealand. It serves as a single point of access for shipping lines, transporters, importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and regulatory authorities for dealing with the participating ports including Northport, Port of Auckland, Port of Tauranga, Lyttelton Port Company, CentrePort Wellington and Timaru Container Terminal including their inland ports.Integrating container event data from the PortConnect port community system into CargoWise gives CargoWise users a granular view of quayside and landside container movements within the logistics execution platform. Data from carriers about incoming containers is typically at the vessel level. PortConnect adds 30 different types of container event data, capturing the many container movements that take place within the port environment such as container discharge from a vessel, container released and available, Customs or Ministry for Primary Industries clearance status, truck gate-in and gate-out, and loading onto a departing vessel. PortConnect pushes these container event updates to CargoWise, updating a container's status. The more granular details allow freight forwarders to plan their quayside-landside movements to avoid the risk of delays and inefficient truck movements such as planning around the Last Free Day of storage to avoid demurrage fees.David Knowles, Customer Relationship Manager, PortConnect said:“PortConnect is designed to support collaboration across the port community for more efficient supply chain interactions through data sharing and connectivity. Integrating our data into CargoWise brings together vessel and container data enabling our customers to more efficiently manage their landside movements, as part of their wider supply chain.”Stuart Hayman, Head of Carrier Integration and Transformation, WiseTech Global said:“The port environment involves multiple stakeholders in a complex web of container movements – freight forwarders, customs brokers, ports, terminals, shipping lines, importers and exporters plus connections to road and rail transporters. Each movement impacts the downstream supply chain. The PortConnect NZ online port community streamlines the flow of information about those movements. By integrating that event data into CargoWise, container events and vessel schedules are brought together. Freight forwarders using CargoWise now have access to near real time information in the port environment so that they can plan and execute transport moves more efficiently, while reducing costs from delays and demurrage fees.”About WiseTech GlobalWiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of innovative software solutions for the logistics, global trade and supply chain industries worldwide. Serving more than 20,000* logistics companies and other industry participants across 193 countries - including 47 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide** - WiseTech delivers technology that drives productivity and integration across the supply chain. With the acquisition of e2open, WiseTech has expanded its network to encompass over 500,000 connected enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, channels and distribution, further strengthening its platforms and connectivity across the industry. With the vision to be the operating system for global trade and logistics, WiseTech is creating a multi-sided marketplace connecting carriers, logistics providers, importers, exporters and shippers.We are relentless about innovation, adding over 6,500 product enhancements to our global CargoWise platform in the last five years***, bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world's supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and global reach.To learn more about WiseTech Global visit wisetechglobal* Includes customers on CargoWise and non-CargoWise platforms whose customers may be counted with reference to installed sites, including deduplicated e2open customers.** Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global 3PLs & Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders ranked by 2025 gross logistics revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes – updated 11 May 2026.*** FY22-FY26.

Claire Hosegood

WiseTech Global

+61 411 253 663

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CargoWise integrates with PortConnect NZ Port Community System enabling more efficient landside container movements News Provided By WiseTech Global October 01, 2026, 04:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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