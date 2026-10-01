Annette Suh, Recognized By Influential Women, Provides Executive Leadership In Enterprise AI And Agile Transformation

FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seasoned Executive Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience Helping Global Organizations Modernize Delivery, Strengthen Collaboration, and Embrace Product-Based Ways of WorkingAnnette Suh, a seasoned Agile and project management executive with more than 25 years of experience, is being recognized for her influential leadership in enterprise transformation, Agile practices, organizational change, and modern project delivery. Throughout her career, Annette has helped complex global organizations navigate change, improve processes, develop high-performing teams, and align technology initiatives with meaningful business outcomes.Currently serving as Manager of Agile Practices at The Walt Disney Company, Annette plays a key role in guiding the ET&D organization through the transition from traditional project-based operations toward a product operating model. In an environment supporting more than 1,800 people within Enterprise Tech & Data, she leads enterprise Agile strategy, coaching, training, and transformation efforts designed to help teams work more effectively and deliver greater value.Annette's career is distinguished by her ability to operate at the intersection of people, processes, technology, and business strategy. She has consistently demonstrated that successful transformation requires more than implementing frameworks or introducing new tools. It requires communication, trust, thoughtful leadership, and a deep understanding of the people and organizational dynamics behind every process.Her professional journey began at Nike Corporate, where she worked as an executive administrator with responsibilities involving project and program management at a time before she had formal training in established project management methodologies. Her early exposure to complex organizational work sparked an interest in structured project management and ultimately led her to discover the Project Management Institute.After discovering PMI, Annette pursued professional training and became involved in volunteer leadership opportunities. That experience established the foundation for a career spanning business analysis, project management, program management, Agile transformation, and executive management.One of the most notable accomplishments of her career was creating and leading an 800-person Project Management Office at Microsoft. The scale of that responsibility required strategic vision, operational discipline, stakeholder management, and the ability to build alignment across a large and complex organization. Her experience leading at that scale further strengthened her understanding of enterprise delivery and the importance of establishing structures that enable organizations to execute effectively.Annette has led multicultural and geographically distributed teams and has experience overseeing financial planning, performance management, stakeholder engagement, and cross-functional partnerships, and a central part of her work is helping people understand not simply what needs to change, but why change is necessary and how it can create better outcomes. Annette develops and delivers training programs, workshops, and webinars that help professionals and organizations adopt modern ways of working. Her approach emphasizes practical application, continuous learning, and the development of capabilities that can be sustained beyond an individual transformation initiative.Annette attributes much of her success to a consistent willingness to ask questions and deepen her understanding of others. While technical knowledge remains important, she believes that communication, trust, and the ability to influence without authority have been the most consistent drivers of her results across industries and roles.This people-centered approach has enabled her to adapt confidently across different organizations, industries, and technical environments. Rather than relying solely on established practices, Annette continually looks for opportunities to simplify processes, improve how people work together, and create systems that make it easier for organizations to achieve their objectives.Her professional contributions have also earned significant recognition. Annette has been featured in prominent publications including Time, The Wall Street Journal, and PM Network. She has appeared in PM Network nine times, including as a cover story feature, reflecting the breadth of her industry contributions and thought leadership.Her credentials include ICAgile Certified Professional – Agile Coaching, the Wharton Management Development Program, PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Strategy, and a dozen others focused on Agile and scaling, Product and Project Management.Her commitment to service has been equally significant. In 2022, Annette received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award issued through AmeriCorps during the Biden administration, recognizing more than 10,000 hours of volunteer service. She has also received the North Highland Excellence in Service Award in 2018, a Puget Sound Business Journal 40 Under 40 nomination, and recognition related to Boeing SOx Compliance in 2005.Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Annette has devoted considerable time to professional development and community leadership. She has served on the Board of Directors of three Project Management Institute chapters. She also served as an Advisory Board Member for the MSPM Program at City University of Seattle and as a Project Management Certificate Development Advisory Board Member at Seattle University.Through these roles, Annette actively supports professionals pursuing careers in project management and Agile. She regularly helps others strengthen resumes and LinkedIn profiles, navigate job searches, develop their careers, and identify opportunities for advancement. Service, she believes, is not separate from leadership-it is an essential part of it.For young women entering technology, Agile, project management, and related fields, Annette emphasizes the importance of networking early and consistently. She encourages emerging professionals to become active within professional communities, particularly organizations supporting women in technology, Agile, product management, and project management.She also advocates continuous learning and professional certifications, recognizing that technology and business practices evolve rapidly. In addition to credentials, she encourages professionals to build a personal brand that extends beyond a resume or LinkedIn profile. A professional website or portfolio showcasing experience, accomplishments, and expertise can provide leaders and prospective employers with a more complete understanding of an individual's capabilities.Annette's own career has demonstrated the importance of relationships and demonstrated experience. While she has encountered traditional hiring requirements that place significant emphasis on four-year degrees, particularly when transitioning into certain full-time opportunities, her consulting and contract experience has reinforced the value of proven delivery capability. Her relationships, experience, and reputation have repeatedly helped open doors and create opportunities.Looking ahead, Annette is strengthening her expertise in enterprise transformation and technical architecture as she continues to evolve as a leader. This expanding perspective will complement her extensive experience in Agile transformation and enterprise delivery, enabling her to contribute even more strategically to organizations navigating increasingly complex technological and operational environments.At the heart of Annette's leadership philosophy are three fundamental values: openness, respect, and service. She believes that being direct and transparent builds trust, while treating every person with dignity creates stronger and more productive professional relationships. Most importantly, she believes leaders have a responsibility to help others improve their circumstances and reach their potential.With more than two decades of experience, a record of large-scale transformation, extensive volunteer service, and a commitment to developing the next generation of professionals, Annette continues to demonstrate what modern leadership can accomplish when expertise is combined with empathy, curiosity, and a genuine commitment to helping others succeed.Learn More about Annette Suh:Through Influential Women,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Annette Suh, Recognized By Influential Women, Provides Executive Leadership In Enterprise AI And Agile Transformation News Provided By Influential Women October 01, 2026, 04:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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