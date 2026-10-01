US Completes Iraq Withdrawal: 23 Years, 4,419 Military Deaths, $1.79 Trillion In Costs - Key Numbers

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States on Tuesday (local time) announced it had completed the withdrawal of its remaining military forces from Iraq, ending a military presence that began with the 2003 invasion to topple Saddam Hussein and later evolved into a campaign against the Islamic State.

The final withdrawal was carried out under a 2024 agreement between Washington and Baghdad.

The exit closes a 23-year chapter of US military involvement in Iraq - one that included the initial invasion, a prolonged counterinsurgency, a full withdrawal in 2011 and a return in 2014 to fight the Islamic State.

Key numbers behind the US war and military presence in Iraq23 years of US military involvement

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What significant milestone did the US achieve with the withdrawal from Iraq?⌵

The US completed its military withdrawal from Iraq, marking the end of a presence that began with the 2003 invasion and spanned over 23 years.

2Why is the US-Iraq withdrawal agreement of 2024 important?⌵

The 2024 agreement facilitated the final withdrawal of US troops, symbolizing a shift in military responsibility and an effort for Iraq to establish greater sovereignty and control over its security.

3How did the US military presence in Iraq evolve over the years?⌵

The US military presence evolved from the initial invasion and occupation to a focus on counterinsurgency and later, a return in 2014 to combat the Islamic State after it seized significant territory.

4What challenges does Iraq face following the US military withdrawal?⌵

Post-withdrawal, Iraq must address security challenges posed by residual Islamic State threats and the influence of Iran-backed militias within its borders.

5Should Iraq attempt to control Iran-backed militias following the US exit?⌵

Yes, Iraq is tasked with consolidating state authority over armed groups, which includes negotiating the disarmament or integration of Iran-aligned factions into state security institutions.

The US invaded Iraq in March 2003, overthrowing Saddam Hussein 's government. American combat forces eventually withdrew in December 2011.

That exit lasted less than three years. The US returned to major military operations in Iraq in 2014 after the Islamic State seized large areas of Iraq and Syria.

The latest withdrawal, therefore, marks the end of the second major phase of US military involvement, rather than a continuous 23-year deployment.

More than 1 million Americans served

More than one million US service members served in Iraq during the first phase of the war, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

At the height of the Iraq War, the US deployment was vastly larger than the force that remained in the country in its final years.

During the 2007“surge”, US troop levels were around 1,70,000, while congressional estimates at the time projected roughly 2,10,000 personnel deployed across Iraq, Afghanistan and related theatres, depending on the scenario, as per Reuters.

4,419 US military deaths

The US Department of Defense records 4,419 military deaths under Operation Iraqi Freedom, including 3,482 hostile deaths and 937 non-hostile deaths. It also records 31,993 wounded in action, according to Reuters.

Broader counts of American deaths connected to the Iraq conflict are commonly rounded to about 4,500.

Bown University's Costs of War project estimated that 5,50,000–5,80,000 people were killed in Iraq and Syria between 2003 and 2023, including combatants and civilians, while noting that indirect deaths could make the toll substantially higher.

| Challenges for Middle East as it prepares for post-American security era $1.79 trillion spent

Brown University's Costs of War project estimated that the United States had spent about $1.79 trillion on the wars in Iraq and Syria through early 2023. When projected future medical and disability costs for veterans are included, the figure rises to about $2.89 trillion by 2050.

For comparison, a Congressional Budget Office estimate made during the earlier withdrawal process projected $156 billion in direct Iraq-war-related costs between 2009 and 2014 under the then-planned withdrawal timetable.

The US completed its first major withdrawal from Iraq in December 2011, ending the post-invasion military mission.

But the Islamic State 's rapid expansion changed the calculation.

US forces returned to significant combat operations in 2014, helping Iraqi forces push the terror group out of territory it had seized.

After the defeat of the Islamic State, the US subsequently maintained a smaller military and advisory presence.

Why final exit matters

The military withdrawal comes as Iraq attempts to balance relations with Washington and Tehran.

Iraq has maintained close political and security ties with both the United States and Iran, while Iran-backed armed groups have developed substantial influence inside the country.

Iraqi security analysts cited by Reuters have warned that the departure could strengthen Tehran-aligned groups and create space for the Islamic State to regroup.