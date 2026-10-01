Delhi Police Bust Interstate Cryptocurrency Fraud Syndicate Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's South District has busted an interstate cyber-fraud network involved in Telegram-based task and cryptocurrency investment fraud, arresting three accused persons from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the case came to light after a complainant reported being cheated of Rs 7,86,300 in a Telegram-based task and cryptocurrency investment fraud. The complainant allegedly came in contact with the fraudsters through a Telegram group, where he was induced to undertake online tasks and invest money in cryptocurrency with the promise of substantial returns.

Believing their representations, the complainant transferred Rs 7,86,300 in two instalments of Rs 4,66,300 and Rs 3,20,000, as directed by the accused, police said.

However, the accused neither provided the promised returns nor returned the invested amount and subsequently stopped responding to the complainant.

Following the complaint, e-FIR No. 0149/2025 under Sections 318(4), 319 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Cyber South, and an investigation was initiated.

The police team comprised Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar Singh, Head Constable Sunil Kumar Bairwa and HC Rajkumar Bairwa, under the leadership of Inspector Hansraj Swami, SHO, PS Cyber South, and the supervision of ACP/Operations Balram Singh Beniwal.

During the investigation, technical and financial analyses were conducted to trace the flow of fraudulent funds. Police identified several mule bank accounts allegedly used to route the proceeds of the cyber fraud. An amount of Rs 4.66 lakh was traced to one mule account, while another account had received Rs 5.22 lakh.

Based on the investigation, the accused Karan Biswas and Mohit Sarkar alias Monu were traced and arrested in Udham Singh Nagar.

Further investigation led to the formal arrest of Vinay Mandal, who was already in custody in connection with another cyber-fraud case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohtak, Haryana. He was subsequently taken on a three-day police custody remand.

Police said the accused operated Telegram-based task and cryptocurrency investment schemes to lure victims into transferring money. Mule bank accounts were allegedly arranged through intermediaries on commission and used to receive, route and withdraw the fraudulent funds. The proceeds were also allegedly utilised for cryptocurrency transactions, including through USDT.

The police recovered two mobile phones, one Canara Bank passbook and relevant digital and financial evidence from the accused.

According to police, Karan Biswas and Mohit Sarkar have no previous criminal involvement, while Vinay Mandal was previously involved in FIR No. 148/25 registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohtak, Haryana.

Police said the investigation resulted in the identification and arrest of three alleged members of the network and uncovered the use of mule accounts to route cyber-fraud proceeds.

Further investigation is underway.