October Rule Changes 2026: No PUC, New UPI Charges, LPG And ATM Rules You Need To Know

October begins with a fresh set of rules and financial changes that could affect motorists, digital payment users, bank customers and LPG consumers across India. Among the biggest changes are the enforcement of the“No PUC, No Fuel” rule in Delhi-NCR and the introduction of a new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for certain UPI transactions from October 15.

The changes come into effect on different dates, making it important for consumers and businesses to know what applies to them.

No PUC, No Fuel Rule Takes Effect

From October 1, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) could be denied fuel in Delhi. The enforcement drive covers 500 fuel stations equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems.

The rule is aimed at improving compliance with pollution certification requirements. A Commission for Air Quality Management direction also extends the system across the wider National Capital Region.

However, the rule is not a nationwide requirement. Non-BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi are also set to face restrictions on entering the city from November 1.

UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 Face New MDR

From October 15, a 0.4% MDR will apply to specified UPI merchant payments above Rs 2,000. The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.

For ordinary users, person-to-person UPI transfers remain free, while merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 stay outside the MDR framework. The government has said around 96% of person-to-merchant transactions will remain unaffected.

For certain sectors, including railways, telecom, insurance and fuel, a flat Rs 5 MDR applies to eligible payments above Rs 2,000. The government has also stated that consumers should not be separately charged the MDR.

SBI ATM, LPG and NPS Rules Also Change

SBI Salary Package Account holders will now receive five free transactions a month at other banks' ATMs, down from 10.

LPG customers seeking subsidised cylinders must complete biometric Aadhaar authentication, although those who have already completed the process do not need to repeat it.

Meanwhile, new NPS charges include a one-time Rs 200 fee per PRAN and a recurring charge of 0.20% of assets under management.

With several changes arriving together, October could bring noticeable differences for motorists, merchants, bank customers and households. Consumers should check the latest official notifications before acting, as dates and details can change.