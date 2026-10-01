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Jolene.Pro Adds Optional Charts To Source-Referenced Spreadsheet Analysis
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jolene has added optional chart generation to its spreadsheet analysis workflow, allowing users to turn findings from Excel and CSV files into visual reports while retaining references to the supporting spreadsheet records.
The available visual formats include bar charts, line and area charts, pie charts and heatmaps. Users can also create Stat views for a single figure with a change indicator and KPI views that compare a result with a target.
Charts are created when requested rather than being added automatically to every analysis. This allows users to decide when a visual explanation is more useful than a written answer or table.
The feature is designed for spreadsheet work such as budget-versus-actual reviews, monthly management reporting, accounts receivable analysis, sales pipeline reviews and operational performance comparisons. For example, a finance team can compare monthly spending by department, while a sales team can examine pipeline value by stage or owner.
The platform works with Excel and CSV files, including workbooks containing multiple worksheets and separate tables. Users can focus on one worksheet through the @sheet command or select several relevant worksheets with the Scope control.
Answers include references to the cells, rows and worksheets used in the analysis. These references allow the user to return to the original workbook and inspect the records behind a figure or comparison.
“A chart is useful when it makes a pattern easier to examine, but people still need access to the records behind it,” said Yugesh Krishna, Head of AI and GTM at Jolene.“The visual and the spreadsheet evidence should remain part of the same review process.”
Analyses can be saved and run again when a new weekly or monthly workbook arrives. This supports recurring reporting processes without requiring the user to rebuild the same analysis for every reporting period. The platform also identifies structural changes that may affect a saved analysis.
The charting feature is currently available to Jolene users through the company's website.
About Jolene
Jolene develops spreadsheet analysis software for Excel and CSV files. The platform supports multi-sheet workbooks, scoped analysis, optional charts, saved recurring work and references to the source cells behind its answers.
The available visual formats include bar charts, line and area charts, pie charts and heatmaps. Users can also create Stat views for a single figure with a change indicator and KPI views that compare a result with a target.
Charts are created when requested rather than being added automatically to every analysis. This allows users to decide when a visual explanation is more useful than a written answer or table.
The feature is designed for spreadsheet work such as budget-versus-actual reviews, monthly management reporting, accounts receivable analysis, sales pipeline reviews and operational performance comparisons. For example, a finance team can compare monthly spending by department, while a sales team can examine pipeline value by stage or owner.
The platform works with Excel and CSV files, including workbooks containing multiple worksheets and separate tables. Users can focus on one worksheet through the @sheet command or select several relevant worksheets with the Scope control.
Answers include references to the cells, rows and worksheets used in the analysis. These references allow the user to return to the original workbook and inspect the records behind a figure or comparison.
“A chart is useful when it makes a pattern easier to examine, but people still need access to the records behind it,” said Yugesh Krishna, Head of AI and GTM at Jolene.“The visual and the spreadsheet evidence should remain part of the same review process.”
Analyses can be saved and run again when a new weekly or monthly workbook arrives. This supports recurring reporting processes without requiring the user to rebuild the same analysis for every reporting period. The platform also identifies structural changes that may affect a saved analysis.
The charting feature is currently available to Jolene users through the company's website.
About Jolene
Jolene develops spreadsheet analysis software for Excel and CSV files. The platform supports multi-sheet workbooks, scoped analysis, optional charts, saved recurring work and references to the source cells behind its answers.
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