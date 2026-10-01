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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Partners With BB Racing For Indian Supercross Racing League Season 3
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 30 September 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced a title partnership with BB Racing for Season 3 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). Under the association, the Pune-based franchise will compete as Honda BB Racing, strengthening HMSI's support for Indian off-road racing.
The partnership formalises an existing association between Honda and BB Racing, which has competed aboard Honda machinery since the inaugural season of ISRL. Bringing together BB Racing's experience in professional Supercross with Honda's global off-road racing heritage, the team will continue to compete aboard the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R motocross motorcycles, carrying Honda Racing's distinctive red identity into the upcoming season.
The agreement was signed in Pune by Mr. Mutsuo Usui, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty and Owner, BB Racing.
The association follows HMSI's announcement earlier this year outlining a strategic shift towards off-road motorsport. Through its support for Honda BB Racing, HMSI will strengthen its engagement with Indian Supercross while bringing Honda's global off-road racing heritage closer to riders and motorsport enthusiasts in the country.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Mutsuo Usui, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“Indian riders are increasingly exploring new riding experiences, with growing interest in adventure and off-road motorcycling. Our title partnership with BB Racing reflects our support for this evolving riding culture and for the growth of professional Supercross in India. Having competed aboard Honda machinery since the inaugural season of ISRL, BB Racing is a natural partner for us. Through Honda BB Racing, we look forward to bringing Honda's global off-road racing heritage closer to Indian riders and motorsport enthusiasts.”
Welcoming the partnership, Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty and Owner, BB Racing, said,“BB Racing has always been driven by a passion for professional Supercross and a commitment to building a strong team in India. Honda has been an important part of our journey since we entered ISRL, and coming together as Honda BB Racing marks a natural next step for the team. We look forward to competing at the highest level in Season 3 while contributing to the growth of Supercross and off-road motorsport in India.”
Since introducing its domestic one-make racing programme in 2008, HMSI has supported the development of motorcycle racing and riders in India through national championships and international platforms including the Honda Asia Dream Cup, Thailand Talent Cup, Asia Talent Cup and Asia Road Racing Championship.
The CRF450R and CRF250R are purpose-built competition motorcycles developed for motocross racing. Honda continues to compete with the CRF450R in the premier MXGP class of the FIM Motocross World Championship, reflecting the CRF series' established role in Honda's global off-road racing activities.
Season 3 is provisionally scheduled across three race weekends on 19–20 December 2026, 23–24 January 2027 and 6–7 February 2027, with venues to be announced separately.
The partnership also aligns with HMSI's growing focus on adventure and all-terrain riding, reflected in its evolving motorcycle portfolio, including the recently unveiled Honda XR300L and Honda XR300 Rally. While Honda BB Racing will bring the excitement of off-road competition closer to Indian fans, the XR models offer dual-purpose and adventure-oriented choices for customers seeking new riding experiences across varied terrain.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
The partnership formalises an existing association between Honda and BB Racing, which has competed aboard Honda machinery since the inaugural season of ISRL. Bringing together BB Racing's experience in professional Supercross with Honda's global off-road racing heritage, the team will continue to compete aboard the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R motocross motorcycles, carrying Honda Racing's distinctive red identity into the upcoming season.
The agreement was signed in Pune by Mr. Mutsuo Usui, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty and Owner, BB Racing.
The association follows HMSI's announcement earlier this year outlining a strategic shift towards off-road motorsport. Through its support for Honda BB Racing, HMSI will strengthen its engagement with Indian Supercross while bringing Honda's global off-road racing heritage closer to riders and motorsport enthusiasts in the country.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Mutsuo Usui, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“Indian riders are increasingly exploring new riding experiences, with growing interest in adventure and off-road motorcycling. Our title partnership with BB Racing reflects our support for this evolving riding culture and for the growth of professional Supercross in India. Having competed aboard Honda machinery since the inaugural season of ISRL, BB Racing is a natural partner for us. Through Honda BB Racing, we look forward to bringing Honda's global off-road racing heritage closer to Indian riders and motorsport enthusiasts.”
Welcoming the partnership, Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty and Owner, BB Racing, said,“BB Racing has always been driven by a passion for professional Supercross and a commitment to building a strong team in India. Honda has been an important part of our journey since we entered ISRL, and coming together as Honda BB Racing marks a natural next step for the team. We look forward to competing at the highest level in Season 3 while contributing to the growth of Supercross and off-road motorsport in India.”
Since introducing its domestic one-make racing programme in 2008, HMSI has supported the development of motorcycle racing and riders in India through national championships and international platforms including the Honda Asia Dream Cup, Thailand Talent Cup, Asia Talent Cup and Asia Road Racing Championship.
The CRF450R and CRF250R are purpose-built competition motorcycles developed for motocross racing. Honda continues to compete with the CRF450R in the premier MXGP class of the FIM Motocross World Championship, reflecting the CRF series' established role in Honda's global off-road racing activities.
Season 3 is provisionally scheduled across three race weekends on 19–20 December 2026, 23–24 January 2027 and 6–7 February 2027, with venues to be announced separately.
The partnership also aligns with HMSI's growing focus on adventure and all-terrain riding, reflected in its evolving motorcycle portfolio, including the recently unveiled Honda XR300L and Honda XR300 Rally. While Honda BB Racing will bring the excitement of off-road competition closer to Indian fans, the XR models offer dual-purpose and adventure-oriented choices for customers seeking new riding experiences across varied terrain.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
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