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GJC's 10Th Edition Of India Gem & Jewellery Show To Shine Bright At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 30, 2026 – The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) proudly announces the 10th edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2026 Diwali Edition), celebrated as #HumaraApnaShow-India's most premium B2B jewellery exhibition-scheduled from October 2–4, 2026 at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS), presented by GJC, stands as the ultimate sourcing platform for jewellers across the country. This landmark edition promises a spectacular convergence of creativity, commerce, and craftsmanship, reaffirming GJS as the definitive destination for innovation, networking, and excellence in the jewellery industry. Bringing together 400+ exhibitors, 700 + booths, 10,000+ visitors, and 2,000 hosted buyers from across India and abroad, GJS offers unmatched networking and sourcing opportunities.
The show will be inaugurated by Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra. The inauguration will also be graced by Guest of Honour Mr. Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, IAGES, and Mr. Mahesh Jain, President, UP Sarafa Association, along with Special Guest Mr. Rajiv Jain, Chairman, JJS.
Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC, shared: "The 10th edition of GJS is a milestone moment for India's jewellery industry. Despite global volatility, festive and wedding demand remains resilient, driven by tradition and trust. GJS Diwali Edition 2026 provides the right platform for jewellers to showcase innovation, strengthen business ties, and celebrate the brilliance of Indian craftsmanship. This edition also reflects the industry's collective strength, ensuring that India continues to shine as the global hub for gems and jewellery."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, said: "Festive demand continues to stay strong, reflecting the deep cultural and emotional bond consumers share with jewellery. At GJS2026, we will witness innovations that cater to evolving preferences-lightweight, contemporary, and Gen Z‐friendly designs-while keeping heritage intact. The NJA awards on 3rd October 2026 will showcase leaders who are reimagining design and business for the future, inspiring the next generation of jewellers to embrace creativity while staying rooted in tradition."
Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Convenor of GJS and Past Chairman of GJC, remarked: "GJS is more than an exhibition-it is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and opportunity. The Diwali Edition will reaffirm India's position as the global hub for jewellery, bringing together the best of tradition and modernity. By curating MindSpeak knowledge sessions, and recognition platforms like NJA, GJS empowers jewellers to not only grow their businesses but also to shape the future of the industry with confidence and vision."
The show spans 15000 sq. meters of exhibition space, creating a vibrant atmosphere to discover exclusive, trendsetting jewellery, build strong business relationships, and explore new opportunities. GJS Diwali Edition 2026 is scheduled from October 2–4, 2026, making it perfectly timed about one month before Diwali (November 8, 2026) and just two weeks ahead of Navratri (October 11–19, 2026). This strategic timing positions the show as the ideal platform for retailers and designers to prepare for peak festive and wedding season demand.
The Grand Inauguration Ceremony on October 2, 2026 will mark the beginning of the show, followed by the prestigious National Jewellery Awards (NJA) on October 3, will honour excellence across categories, while October 4 will continue with seminars, buyer interactions, and exhibition showcases.
Featuring diverse product categories-Gold & Silver Jewellery, Couture & Diamond studded Jewellery, Loose Diamonds, Gemstones & Pearls, Lab‐Grown Diamonds & Jewellery, and Allied & Machinery-GJS is a tribute to India's 5,000‐year‐old jewellery heritage while showcasing a brand‐new legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence. To ensure a seamless experience for participants, official star‐rated hotels at specially subsidized rates will be available for booking directly through the GJS website during the show dates, making this edition both enriching and convenient for all attendees.
As part of its commitment to empowering family jewellers, GJS2026 will host an Exclusive Elite Family Jewellers Meet & Business Workshop on Thursday, 1st October 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Led by India's leading business coach Mr. Rahul Jain, this full‐day, power‐packed workshop powered by IAGES (Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards) with technology partner Fischer. This event is designed exclusively for jewellery business owners and their families. Covering business growth strategies, sales and profitability, leadership and team management, customer acquisition and retention, and frameworks for scaling businesses, the workshop will also provide invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders. This initiative underscores GJS's vision of combining knowledge, inspiration, and practical tools to help jewellers thrive in a competitive marketplace.
The 15th edition of the National Jewellery Awards (NJA) 2026, presented by the World Gold Council (WGC) and powered by the India Gold Metaverse (IGM), will be held on Saturday, 3rd October 2026 from 7:30 pm onwards at Jasmine Hall, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Revered as the jewellery industry's most prestigious awards, NJA will once again honour excellence across segments and categories-recognising creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship that define India's jewellery sector.
This edition of NJA is supported by Prima Arts (Trophy Partner), Platinum Guild International – PGI (Platinum Partner), IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide (Laboratory Partner), Indian Natural Diamond Retailer Alliance - INDRA (Supporting Partner), Jaipur Jewellery Show – JJS (Exhibition Partner), International Institute of Gemology – IIG (Education Partner), and Ambe Express Logistics Pvt Ltd (Logistics & Vaulting Partner). Together, these partners reinforce the credibility and grandeur of NJA, ensuring it remains the industry's most trusted and coveted recognition of excellence.
About GJC:
The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) is a national trade council established with the objective of addressing the interests, growth, and development of the Indian gems and jewellery industry through a comprehensive and inclusive approach. As a self-regulated apex industry body, GJC has, for over two decades, served as a bridge between the Government and the trade while undertaking various initiatives for the advancement, formalisation, and protection of the industry.
The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS), presented by GJC, stands as the ultimate sourcing platform for jewellers across the country. This landmark edition promises a spectacular convergence of creativity, commerce, and craftsmanship, reaffirming GJS as the definitive destination for innovation, networking, and excellence in the jewellery industry. Bringing together 400+ exhibitors, 700 + booths, 10,000+ visitors, and 2,000 hosted buyers from across India and abroad, GJS offers unmatched networking and sourcing opportunities.
The show will be inaugurated by Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra. The inauguration will also be graced by Guest of Honour Mr. Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, IAGES, and Mr. Mahesh Jain, President, UP Sarafa Association, along with Special Guest Mr. Rajiv Jain, Chairman, JJS.
Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC, shared: "The 10th edition of GJS is a milestone moment for India's jewellery industry. Despite global volatility, festive and wedding demand remains resilient, driven by tradition and trust. GJS Diwali Edition 2026 provides the right platform for jewellers to showcase innovation, strengthen business ties, and celebrate the brilliance of Indian craftsmanship. This edition also reflects the industry's collective strength, ensuring that India continues to shine as the global hub for gems and jewellery."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, said: "Festive demand continues to stay strong, reflecting the deep cultural and emotional bond consumers share with jewellery. At GJS2026, we will witness innovations that cater to evolving preferences-lightweight, contemporary, and Gen Z‐friendly designs-while keeping heritage intact. The NJA awards on 3rd October 2026 will showcase leaders who are reimagining design and business for the future, inspiring the next generation of jewellers to embrace creativity while staying rooted in tradition."
Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Convenor of GJS and Past Chairman of GJC, remarked: "GJS is more than an exhibition-it is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and opportunity. The Diwali Edition will reaffirm India's position as the global hub for jewellery, bringing together the best of tradition and modernity. By curating MindSpeak knowledge sessions, and recognition platforms like NJA, GJS empowers jewellers to not only grow their businesses but also to shape the future of the industry with confidence and vision."
The show spans 15000 sq. meters of exhibition space, creating a vibrant atmosphere to discover exclusive, trendsetting jewellery, build strong business relationships, and explore new opportunities. GJS Diwali Edition 2026 is scheduled from October 2–4, 2026, making it perfectly timed about one month before Diwali (November 8, 2026) and just two weeks ahead of Navratri (October 11–19, 2026). This strategic timing positions the show as the ideal platform for retailers and designers to prepare for peak festive and wedding season demand.
The Grand Inauguration Ceremony on October 2, 2026 will mark the beginning of the show, followed by the prestigious National Jewellery Awards (NJA) on October 3, will honour excellence across categories, while October 4 will continue with seminars, buyer interactions, and exhibition showcases.
Featuring diverse product categories-Gold & Silver Jewellery, Couture & Diamond studded Jewellery, Loose Diamonds, Gemstones & Pearls, Lab‐Grown Diamonds & Jewellery, and Allied & Machinery-GJS is a tribute to India's 5,000‐year‐old jewellery heritage while showcasing a brand‐new legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence. To ensure a seamless experience for participants, official star‐rated hotels at specially subsidized rates will be available for booking directly through the GJS website during the show dates, making this edition both enriching and convenient for all attendees.
As part of its commitment to empowering family jewellers, GJS2026 will host an Exclusive Elite Family Jewellers Meet & Business Workshop on Thursday, 1st October 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Led by India's leading business coach Mr. Rahul Jain, this full‐day, power‐packed workshop powered by IAGES (Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards) with technology partner Fischer. This event is designed exclusively for jewellery business owners and their families. Covering business growth strategies, sales and profitability, leadership and team management, customer acquisition and retention, and frameworks for scaling businesses, the workshop will also provide invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders. This initiative underscores GJS's vision of combining knowledge, inspiration, and practical tools to help jewellers thrive in a competitive marketplace.
The 15th edition of the National Jewellery Awards (NJA) 2026, presented by the World Gold Council (WGC) and powered by the India Gold Metaverse (IGM), will be held on Saturday, 3rd October 2026 from 7:30 pm onwards at Jasmine Hall, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Revered as the jewellery industry's most prestigious awards, NJA will once again honour excellence across segments and categories-recognising creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship that define India's jewellery sector.
This edition of NJA is supported by Prima Arts (Trophy Partner), Platinum Guild International – PGI (Platinum Partner), IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide (Laboratory Partner), Indian Natural Diamond Retailer Alliance - INDRA (Supporting Partner), Jaipur Jewellery Show – JJS (Exhibition Partner), International Institute of Gemology – IIG (Education Partner), and Ambe Express Logistics Pvt Ltd (Logistics & Vaulting Partner). Together, these partners reinforce the credibility and grandeur of NJA, ensuring it remains the industry's most trusted and coveted recognition of excellence.
About GJC:
The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) is a national trade council established with the objective of addressing the interests, growth, and development of the Indian gems and jewellery industry through a comprehensive and inclusive approach. As a self-regulated apex industry body, GJC has, for over two decades, served as a bridge between the Government and the trade while undertaking various initiatives for the advancement, formalisation, and protection of the industry.
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