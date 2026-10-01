Cooler Thursday As Temperatures Fall Up To 5 C Below Average

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Temperatures will run 4–5 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages on Thursday, bringing pleasant conditions to most regions and a chance of light rain in the far north, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Clouds at varying altitudes will appear during the day, while moderate westerly winds are expected to pick up at times. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will remain relatively hot despite the broader decline in temperatures.

Highs will reach 25 C in East Amman and across the plains and 23 C in West Amman. The northern highlands will see a high of 22 C, while temperatures in the Sharah highlands will reach 23 C.

The Badia is forecast to reach 29 C, compared with 33 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 35 C in the southern Jordan Valley, and 34 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

The cooler conditions will carry into Friday, when clouds at varying altitudes will continue to cover parts of the country. From around midday, light and scattered showers are possible across northern areas and parts of the eastern regions.

Temperatures will begin to rise slightly on Saturday, shifting conditions from pleasant to moderate across most regions. Relatively hot weather will continue in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Little change is expected on Sunday, with moderate conditions prevailing across most of the country and clouds continuing to appear at varying altitudes. Westerly winds will remain moderate, becoming active at times.

//Petra// RZ