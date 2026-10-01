Honeywell Aerospace Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. - HONA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (“Honeywell Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGS: HONA), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

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Honeywell Aerospace investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Honeywell Aerospace and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (ii) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (iv) the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Green v. Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-06779.

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