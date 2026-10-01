AS FAMILIES SEARCH FOR GREATER EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY, BLACK AND LATINO STUDENT FUNDS OPEN DOORS FOR A 54TH YEAR

Banner for 54th Annual School Fair

Leroy Nesbitt, Executive Director of BSF

Parents at the Fair

The 54th Annual BSF & LSF School Fair is coming October 18th to the University of the District of Columbia. Attending will be over 70 schools and workshops.

- Leroy Nesbitt, Executive Director, BSFWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Student Fund (BSF) and the Latino Student Fund (LSF) will host the 54th Annual School Fair on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC).At a time when families across the Washington region are asking increasingly urgent questions about educational opportunity, affordability, and access, two organizations with a remarkable history are once again providing answers.The Black Student Fund (BSF) and Latino Student Fund (LSF) will host the 54th Annual School Fair, bringing families face-to-face with many of the region's leading independent schools and the people who make decisions about admission, financial aid, and enrollment.For more than half a century, the School Fair has done something both simple and powerful: put opportunity within reach.What began more than five decades ago as an effort to expand educational access has grown into the region's longest-running independent school fair and an enduring gateway for generations of Black, Latino, and underserved students and families.This is more than a gathering of schools. It is where parents learn what is possible, students begin imagining themselves in places they may never have considered, and families gain access to information and relationships that can change the trajectory of a child's education.“For 54 years, we have believed that talent exists in every community, even when opportunity does not,” said Leroy Nesbitt, Executive Director of the Black Student Fund.“Our job is to help close that distance. When a family walks into this fair, they should leave knowing that excellent educational opportunities are not reserved for someone else's child.”This year's School Fair will give families the opportunity to:.Meet directly with admissions representatives from leading independent schools.Learn about financial aid, scholarships, and affordability.Receive practical guidance on navigating the independent-school admissions process.Connect with resources designed to support first-time applicants and families unfamiliar with independent education.Discover educational opportunities that many families may not have known were available to themFor generations, a conversation begun at the BSF/LSF School Fair has led to an application, an acceptance, a scholarship, a diploma - and, ultimately, a different future.That is why, 54 years later, the mission remains urgent.A child's potential should never be limited by a family's zip code, income, or access to information. Opportunity begins with knowing that the door exists - and having someone willing to help you walk through it.The Black Student Fund and Latino Student Fund have spent more than half a century doing exactly that.Event DetailsSunday, October 18, 2026University of the District of Columbia Student Center (Building 56)from 2:00–5:00 p.mAdmission is free and open to the publicRegister BSF/LSF 54th Annual School Fair Tickets, Sunday, October 18. 2 PM - 5 PM | Eventbrite

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Black Student Fund

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Renee on what's at the School Fair (a simulation)

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AS FAMILIES SEARCH FOR GREATER EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY, BLACK AND LATINO STUDENT FUNDS OPEN DOORS FOR A 54TH YEAR News Provided By Black Student Fund October 01, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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