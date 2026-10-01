Blue Star Mothers Honors Military Community During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. has supported service members, Veterans, military families and families of Fallen Heroes since 1942.

National organization honors those facing breast cancer, celebrates survivors, remembers those lost, and encourages awareness in the military community

- Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. (BSMA) joins communities across the nation in recognizing the mothers, veterans, service members, spouses, daughters, sisters, caregivers, and loved ones whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

For military families, strength often takes many forms. It can mean supporting a loved one through a deployment, adapting to the demands of military life, caring for a veteran, or facing a personal health challenge one day at a time. Throughout October, Blue Star Mothers of America honors those within the military community who are navigating breast cancer while recognizing the families and friends who stand beside them.

“Military mothers are accustomed to being the ones who encourage, support, and care for others, but there are times when they need that same strength and support surrounding them,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.“During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want every mother and family facing breast cancer to know that their military community stands with them.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month provides an opportunity to recognize those currently undergoing treatment, celebrate survivors, remember those who have lost their lives to the disease, and acknowledge the caregivers and families who provide support throughout the journey.

The month also serves as an important reminder for women to remain informed about breast health and speak with their healthcare providers about screening recommendations appropriate for their age, health history, and individual risk factors.

For Blue Star Mothers, the message carries special meaning. Mothers within the organization spend countless hours supporting active duty service members, veterans, military families, and families of the fallen through volunteer service and community outreach. October offers an opportunity to turn some of that same care toward the women who so often care for everyone else.

“Sometimes support begins with something as simple as checking in, sharing a cup of coffee, offering a ride, sending a card, or being there to listen,” Stillwell said.“Small acts of kindness can remind someone facing a difficult season that they do not have to walk through it alone.”

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blue Star Mothers of America encourages its members, chapters, Associate Members, and supporters to reach out to those in their communities who have been affected by breast cancer and to continue building a culture of compassion, awareness, and support.

For more than eight decades, Blue Star Mothers of America has brought together mothers of those serving or who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Through service, fellowship, and volunteerism, members continue to support military families, veterans, service members, and the families of Fallen Heroes across the country.

This October, Blue Star Mothers of America stands together with a simple message for every mother in the military community touched by breast cancer: You are seen. You are valued. You are surrounded by a community that cares.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a congressionally chartered Veterans Service Organization composed of mothers whose children are serving or have served honorably in the United States Armed Forces. Since its founding in 1942, the organization has supported service members, veterans, military families, and families of the fallen while promoting patriotism and volunteer service throughout communities nationwide.

To learn more about Blue Star Mothers of America, its mission, chapters, and membership, visit Blue Star Mothers of America.

Amy Zienta

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

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Blue Star Mothers Honors Military Community During Breast Cancer Awareness Month News Provided By Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc October 01, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Military Industry



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