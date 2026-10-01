Pop Maison Partners With The Keep A Breast Foundation To Launch #Popmaisongoespink For Breast Cancer Prevention Month

Pop Maison Goes Pink campaign with The Keep A Breast Foundation.

The October campaign will donate $10 for every two Charlotte Dining Chairs sold and unlock up to $500 more through community participation.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pop Maison, a women-led, U.S.-based home furnishings brand, is partnering with The Keep A Breast Foundation this October to support breast cancer prevention and early detection through its #PopMaisonGoesPink campaign.From October 1 through October 31, Pop Maison will donate $10 directly to The Keep A Breast Foundation for every two Charlotte Dining Chairs sold, with a guaranteed minimum sales-based donation of $1,000. If the sales-based donation exceeds $1,000, Pop Maison will donate the higher actual amount.Why Pop Maison Is Going PinkAs a women-led home brand, Pop Maison believes support can live in everyday life. This October, the brand is partnering with The Keep A Breast Foundation, a nonprofit focused on breast cancer prevention and early detection, to turn an everyday purchase or a simple share Story into meaningful support for breast health education and prevention.“As a women-led home brand, we wanted to connect the choices people make for their homes with practical support for breast health education. Keep A Breast's focus on prevention and younger generations made this partnership a natural fit for Pop Maison.”- Molly Ice, Marketing Manager, Pop Maison“We believe the most meaningful partnerships are built with brands that genuinely want to make a difference. We're grateful to Pop Maison for using its platform to support Keep A Breast and help make breast health education and prevention more accessible. Every partnership, big or small, helps us reach more people with tools that can empower them to take charge of their health.”- Shaney jo Darden, Founder, The Keep A Breast FoundationSupporting Breast Cancer PreventionFounded in 2000, The Keep A Breast Foundation has focused on breast cancer prevention and early detection for more than 25 years. Its mission is to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action.At the heart of this work is the Check Yourself Program, which provides accessible breast health education and encourages people to know their normal through regular self-checks. The free Keep A Breast App, a key part of the program, offers step-by-step self-check guidance, monthly reminders, breast health resources, and access to telehealth professionals in the U.S. and Mexico.This is the work Pop Maison is supporting through #PopMaisonGoesPink. The campaign will also help introduce more people to KAB's Check Yourself Program and Keep A Breast App. The app provides personalized self-check reminders and has reached communities in more than 100 countries.Two Ways to Help #PopMaisonGoesPink Go FurtherThere are two ways to take part this October.Shop to support.Every two Charlotte Dining Chairs sold during the campaign period generates a $10 donation to The Keep A Breast Foundation, with a guaranteed minimum sales-based donation of $1,000.Share to support.Community members can repost the official #PopMaisonGoesPink campaign post to their Instagram Story, respond to a short campaign prompt, tag @thepopmaison, and use #PopMaisonGoesPink. When the community reaches 50 valid Stories, Pop Maison will add $250 to the campaign donation. At 100 valid Stories, the community bonus increases to $500 total.The community bonus is separate from and in addition to the sales-based donation.About Pop MaisonFounded in 2019 by two women with backgrounds in product development and years of experience working with European furniture brands, Pop Maison creates modern, stylish furniture that blends European-inspired design with timeless appeal. As a women-led brand, Pop Maison's mission is to make beautiful, quality furniture more accessible, guided by its philosophy:“Designer Look, Better Price.”About The Keep A Breast FoundationThe Keep A Breast Foundation (KAB) is a nonprofit founded in 2000 to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention and action. KAB reaches younger generations with accessible, prevention-focused breast health education through programs including the Keep A Breast App, which has reached communities in more than 100 countries.

Molly Ice

Pop Maison

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Pop Maison Partners with The Keep A Breast Foundation to Launch #PopMaisonGoesPink for Breast Cancer Prevention Month News Provided By GREENHAUSE INC October 01, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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