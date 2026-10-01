Russian Forces Attack Infrastructure In Odesa

As reported, a residential building was damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on September 28. Four people were reported injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.