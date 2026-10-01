403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Forces Attack Infrastructure In Odesa
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked Odesa. Infrastructure was damaged," he wrote.Read also: ADF neutralize 254 of 285 Russian drones launched at Ukraine during the day
As reported, a residential building was damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on September 28. Four people were reported injured.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment