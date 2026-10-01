Russian Strike Sparks Fire At Cafe In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Solomianskyi district, an enemy attack caused a fire at a cafe on the ground floor of a residential building," the statement said.

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A warehouse building caught fire in the Obolonskyi district.

Debris also fell in an open area in the Obolonskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service