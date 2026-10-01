Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Strike Sparks Fire At Cafe In Kyiv

Russian Strike Sparks Fire At Cafe In Kyiv


2026-10-01 12:15:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Solomianskyi district, an enemy attack caused a fire at a cafe on the ground floor of a residential building," the statement said.

Read also: Russian forces attack infrastructure in Odesa

A warehouse building caught fire in the Obolonskyi district.

Debris also fell in an open area in the Obolonskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

MENAFN01102026000193011044ID1111742914



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search