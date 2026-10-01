Russian Strike Sparks Fire At Cafe In Kyiv
"In the Solomianskyi district, an enemy attack caused a fire at a cafe on the ground floor of a residential building," the statement said.Read also: Russian forces attack infrastructure in Odesa
A warehouse building caught fire in the Obolonskyi district.
Debris also fell in an open area in the Obolonskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration added.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment