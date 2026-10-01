Gamma Studios Unveils Virtual Production Facility In The UAE To Support Regional Filmmakers And Production Teams Powered By Sony Technology

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) State-of-the-art facility aims to strengthen the UAE's growing film and media production industry offering a dedicated space for demonstrations, workshops, and workflow testing
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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 30, 2026 – Gamma Studios today unveiled the launch of it's virtual production facility, Digital Media Centre. Located in Dubai Production City, the facility aims to provide filmmakers, directors, cinematographers, and production teams with a dedicated environment to explore how virtual production can be applied from planning and pre-production through to production with expertise led by Sony Middle East and Africa.
At the core of the Digital Media Centre is a simple operating principle. Sony's hardware holds the production workflow together end to end, and the resulting expertise is passed directly to creators on-site. Rather than treating virtual production as a single piece of equipment, the facility is designed around three connected layers, the technology itself, the workflow that ties it together, and the practical knowledge transferred to the people using it, delivered through a purpose-built training centre within the same building
In the presence of media, content creators, and partners, the event showcased how the facility brings together Sony's cinema expertise, virtual production and live production technologies in a single environment, allowing production professionals to assess how the technologies can support their creative and operational requirements.
“The demand for virtual production is accelerating, driven by international productions choosing the UAE on the strength of its rebate structures, and we anticipated this shift early. It is what led us to expand into virtual production. Our objective was to invest in the best for our facility, and after evaluating the market, Sony's virtual production solution stood out for its technology and its complete end-to-end workflow. We are also proud to host Sony's Digital Media Centre, its training facility, alongside a full equipped service centre that supports quality control. Together, these capabilities give filmmakers, producers, and creative teams a hands-on environment to experiment, learn, and push the boundaries of production. This investment reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of today's industry while laying the groundwork for the next generation of regional talent,” said Joseph Kadamani, Founder, Gamma Studios.
“The launch of Digital Media Centre represents an important step in Sony's continued investment in the region's creative ecosystem. By providing professionals as well as aspiring creators with a dedicated space to explore our latest technologies and solutions, as well as a practical environment for production, workshops, and hands-on workflow exploration, it will allow professionals to build their understanding of the technology and assess how virtual production can support their own projects. Gamma's interest in the Sony ecosystem made this partnership a natural fit, and we wanted to be among the first to go on that journey with them providing the complete toolkit and the investment behind it. We see this as an opportunity to expand the possibilities available to the region's professional production community, contribute to the region's growing ambitions, and support the next generation of filmmakers.” said Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa.
Sony's 360 Solution for Virtual Production sits at the heart of the facility, supporting workflows from planning through pre-production and production. It is anchored by a Sony VERONA LED wall with a 1.5mm pixel pitch, the largest installation of its kind in the world and the first 1.5mm pitch VERONA display in the Middle East. The setup includes dedicated areas for production planning, technology demonstrations and hands-on workflow exploration. Directors and cinematographers can plan and visualise shoots using Sony's portfolio, including VENICE 2 and BURANO digital cinema cameras, the OCELLUS camera tracking system, the Virtual Production Tool Set and FR7, demonstrating Sony's technologies and expertise as a practical solution for their next feature or production.
The Digital Media Centre is positioned to become a key resource for the region's growing creative economy, aligning with the region's broader ambitions to strengthen its status as a global media and content production hub. For booking inquiries and details on registering to experience Sony's ecosystem firsthand, visit:
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About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.
For media enquiries, please contact:
| Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
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| Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
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