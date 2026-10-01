Baththa X Review: Here's What The Audience Has To Say About Vijay Sethupathi's Action Drama Read On

The action sequences in Baththa have been choreographed by Stun Siva, U. Pruthvi and Kevin Kumar, while Raju Sundaram has taken care of the film's choreography. Karan Karki has also contributed additional dialogues. The film's lyrics have been penned by Karthik Netha, KK Nagar Gaana Jeeva and Thamizh.

Sound, makeup and costume departments add to the film

Kunal Rajan has handled the sound design, with Sinoy Joseph serving as the production sound mixer. Behind the film's visual presentation, Vinod Sukumaran has worked on makeup, while Shruthi Manjari has designed the costumes. Monesh H. has served as the VFX supervisor, adding to the film's technical team.

Baththa releases in theatres on October 1

Baththa officially released in theatres on October 1, following premiere screenings held on September 30. With the film now reaching audiences across different locations, reactions are expected to emerge online as more viewers watch it. A clearer sense of the overall audience response should develop as screenings continue and a wider section of moviegoers gets to experience the film.

#Baththa Review: Brilliant! ❤️Rating: 4/5 @VijaySethuOffl proves yet again why he is one of the finest performers in Tamil cinema. Reuniting for the third time with favourite collaborator #BalajiTharaneetharan of 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' & 'Seethakathi' fame, the... twitter/162SHqObVP

- Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 30, 2026

#Baththa - 4.25/5. PURE GOLD ❤️ A Truly Satisfying & Beautiful Film. National Award Loading For KID CHARACTER SabariYes, Our Vintage Performer Vijay Sethupathi Is BACK... What An Excellent Performance. Sai's Unique & BEST WORK... Because Of Sai's Brilliant Work, The... twitter/WaAHzCLMVk

- Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) September 30, 2026