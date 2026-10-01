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Liz Hicks

Liz Hicks


2026-10-01 12:15:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Law, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Liz is a Lecturer at Melbourne Law School, where she researches public law and the environment.

Experience
  • 2024–present Lecturer, University of Melbourne
  • 2023–2024 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Münster
Education
  • 2023 University of Melbourne / Humboldt Universität zu Berlin, PhD / Dr. iur.
  • 2018 Humboldt University of Berlin, LLM (German and European law)
  • 2015 Monash University, LLB (Hon) / BA (German)(Hon)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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