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Liz Hicks
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer in Law, The University of Melbourne
Liz is a Lecturer at Melbourne Law School, where she researches public law and the environment.Experience
- 2024–present Lecturer, University of Melbourne 2023–2024 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Münster
- 2023 University of Melbourne / Humboldt Universität zu Berlin, PhD / Dr. iur. 2018 Humboldt University of Berlin, LLM (German and European law) 2015 Monash University, LLB (Hon) / BA (German)(Hon)
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