Elemental Royalty To Participate In Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series On Wednesday, October 7, 2026
|Frederick Bell
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|CEO
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|Tara Vivian-Neal
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|Investor Relations
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NASDAQ: ELE | TSX: ELE | ISIN: CA28620K1066 | CUSIP: 28620K1066
About Elemental Royalty Corporation
Elemental is a mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of approximately 20 producing assets and more than 260 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. The Company's disciplined capital allocation and investment strategy combines immediate cash flow with significant embedded growth, providing a differentiated pathway to long-term value creation. Elemental benefits from a high-quality and diversified asset base, strong organic growth potential and sector-leading management expertise.
Elemental trades on Nasdaq and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker Symbol "ELE".
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Source: Elemental Royalty Corporation
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