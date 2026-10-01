Elemental Royalty To Participate In Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series On Wednesday, October 7, 2026

September 30, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Elemental Royalty Corporation

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: ELE) (TSX: ELE) (" Elemental " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to deliver the latest investor presentation on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST. Elemental Royalty Corporation welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Frederick Bell, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Baker, Chief Investment Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

Wednesday, October 7, 2026:

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

For further information contact: