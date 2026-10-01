Beta Bionics Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Beta Bionics, Inc. - BBNX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGM: BBNX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

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About the Lawsuit

Beta Bionics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's sole commercialized device, the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump (“iLet”), employed an aggressive automated dosing algorithm that malfunctioned and delivered dangerously high levels of insulin, causing hypoglycemic events, including hundreds of life-threatening events requiring medical intervention and hospitalization; (ii) the Company had received thousands of related customer complaints that it failed to investigate or timely report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); (iii) the FDA Form 483 issued to the Company in June 2025 identified more than 18,000 unreported complaints and was not, as Defendants represented, limited to a minor difference in interpretation of which complaints were reportable; (iv) the Company had failed to implement meaningful corrective actions in response to the Form 483, resulting in an FDA warning letter concerning the Company's quality management system, medical device reporting, and corrections and removals; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-09999.

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