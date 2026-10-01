Assam CM Extends Birthday Wishes To Ram Nath Kovind, Recalls His Keen Interest In Lachit Barphukan's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday extended birthday greetings to former President Ram Nath Kovind, describing him as a“beacon of courage and dedication” who defied the odds to rise to the country's highest constitutional office.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted Kovind's journey from the legal profession to public life and eventually to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“My best wishes to Former President of India, Adarniya @ramnathkovind ji on his birthday,” CM Sarma wrote.

“A beacon of courage and dedication, he defied all odds to become a successful lawyer, lawmaker and eventually the First Citizen of the country,” he added.

Recalling Kovind's tenure as President, CM Sarma said his presence had enriched several important occasions and particularly remembered his association with celebrations commemorating legendary Ahom General Lachit Barphukan.

“During his stint as the President, he enlightened us with his august presence on many important occasions. I still remember his keen interest in the life and legacy of Lachit Barphukan when he presided over the 400th Birth Anniversary celebrations of the great Ahom ruler,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma also offered prayers for Kovind's long life and continued service to the country.

“Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev to bless him with long years in the service of Maa Bharti,” he said.

Kovind, who served as the 14th President of India from 2017 to 2022, was born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district.

A lawyer by profession, Kovind practised in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court before entering active politics. He served two terms as a Rajya Sabha member between 1994 and 2006.

He was appointed Governor of Bihar in 2015 and remained in the post until 2017, when he was elected President of India.

Kovind had also participated in events connected with the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, whose military leadership, particularly in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, remains an important part of Assam's history.