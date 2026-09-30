Missing UP Doctor Found Dead In Car On Eastern Peripheral Expressway In Ghaziabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 1 (IANS) The body of 30-year-old Dr Shivam Kartikeya, who had gone missing a day earlier from the Rajnagar Extension area under Nandgram police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, was recovered from a car parked on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Muradnagar area, police said.

According to police, Dial-112 received information around 2:30 p.m on Wednesday that a car bearing a UK registration number had been parked at the same spot on the expressway for a long time and that a body was visible inside it.

Following the information, a police team from Muradnagar reached the spot and inspected the vehicle. A man was found dead inside the car. Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The deceased was identified as Dr Shivam Kartikeya, son of Gopal Swaroop and a resident of VVIP Mangal Society in Rajnagar Extension, under Nandgram police station limits.

Police said their investigation revealed that Shivam's family had reported him missing, following which a missing person report was registered at Nandgram police station on September 29. Police had been searching for him since then.

The recovery of his body from the car on the expressway left his family in shock.

Police said no visible injury marks were found on the body. However, officials have not yet reached any conclusion regarding the cause or circumstances of his death. The exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem examination.

ACP Muradnagar Sunil Kumar said police reached the spot after receiving information about a body found inside a car parked on the expressway.

"The deceased has been identified as Dr Shivam Kartikeya. No injury marks were found on the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," the officer said.

Police are currently gathering information from the deceased's family and examining the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and the evidence gathered during the investigation.