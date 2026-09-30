Why Did WBD, HPE, CRWD Stocks Rise To 52-Week Highs Today?



WBD stock gained 0.32% at close after a California federal judge cleared the path for Paramount Skydance to complete its $110 billion acquisition of the company, which is now expected to close on Oct. 6.

HPE stock climbed nearly 4% at close after the company raised its FY27 Networking segment revenue growth outlook and also closed a deal with Vultr. CRWD stock rose 0.77% at close amid rising enterprise demand for AI-driven cybersecurity and recent integrations.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) jumped to 52-week highs on Wednesday amid company-specific catalysts, Wall Street optimism, and macroeconomic tailwinds.

WBD stock gained 0.32% at close after a California federal judge cleared the path for Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) to complete its $110 billion acquisition of the company, which is now expected to close on Oct. 6.

HPE stock climbed nearly 4% at close after the company raised its FY27 Networking segment revenue growth outlook at its Investor Day. The company also closed a deal with Vultr and received a price target hike, further boosting sentiment.

CRWD stock rose 0.77% at close amid rising enterprise demand for AI-driven cybersecurity and recent integrations.

Warner Bros. Acquisition Expected To Be Completed Next Week

WBD stock climbed to a 52-week high of $30.97 on Wednesday, helping it end two consecutive months in the green.

The primary driver of the stock's performance has been Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition, delayed by legal battles.

On Wednesday, a California federal judge cleared the path to complete the acquisition by approving a settlement that resolves a state-led antitrust lawsuit.

Earlier, a group of state officials, led by California, sued Paramount in July to block the entertainment consolidation, citing market competition concerns that delayed the deal's closure. The deal is now expected to close on Oct. 6.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WBD stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained about 8.5% in 2026.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Gains On Networking Outlook And Securing Its First AMD Helios Order

HPE stock rose to an annual high of $67.10 on Wednesday, pushing it up more than 22% for September. HPE stock has clocked seven consecutive months of gains.

On Wednesday, at its Networking Investor Day, the company announced that it expects its Networking segment operating margin to be in the mid-to-high 20s percent range, even as it raised its projections for Networking segment revenue to grow at a high-teens percent CAGR from FY26 through FY29.

Meanwhile, HPE also announced a $1.2 billion order from Vultr, the world's largest privately held cloud infrastructure company, for AMD Helios AI Rack by HPE systems across Vultr's U.S. data centers, marking its first such deal.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the price target on HPE stock to $63 from $54 and maintained an 'Equal Weight' rating on the shares, noting that the company's Networking Investor Day provided a positive strategy overview during which it increased its FY27 guidance and long-term growth outlook.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HPE stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained more than 164% year to date.

CrowdStrike Gains From Rising Enterprise Demand For AI-Driven Cybersecurity

CRWD stock rose to a new annual high of $268.95 on Wednesday, ending September more than 14% higher.

Shares have been rising amid growing demand for AI-driven cybersecurity and the company's expanding platform capabilities. Its latest integration with the OpenAI Marketplace also boosted sentiment, while growing demand to secure autonomous AI agents and AI-generated code has expanded its addressable market.

CrowdStrike also reported strong financial momentum, with fiscal Q2 revenue increasing 26% year over year to $1.47 billion and continued strength in recurring revenue and remaining performance obligations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have surged more than 133% in 2026.

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