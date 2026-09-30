IBRX Stock Racks Up 3 Straight Quarterly Wins: Q3 Filings Reveal Blackrock Closing In On Vanguard With A Bigger Bet
|Investor
|Shares held on June 30
|Shares added during Q2
|Position increase
|BlackRock
|34.1 million
|7.7 million
|29%
|Vanguard - six entities combined
|36.5 million
|2.4 million
|7%
|Two Sigma Investments
|11.1 million
|6.7 million
|153%
|State Street
|21.4 million
|3.7 million
|21%
|Geode Capital Management
|9.8 million
|1.8 million
|23%
|Northern Trust
|3.6 million
|1.1 million
|42%
Together, these investors reported about 23.44 million additional shares compared with the previous quarter.
Other notable increases included BNY Mellon, which added 483,330 shares to hold 1.31 million, a 58% increase. Citigroup expanded its position by 227%, adding 381,920 shares to reach 550,276. Marshall Wace increased its holding by 403% to 387,700 shares, while T. Rowe Price Associates added 146,613 shares, lifting its position by 50% to 441,444.
Jane Street And Susquehanna Slash Holdings
The institutional picture was mixed, with substantial additions alongside sharp reductions. D. E. Shaw reduced its position by 1.02 million shares, or 8%, but retained a sizable holding of 11.55 million shares. Morgan Stanley trimmed its position by 586,191 shares to 3.43 million, a 15% decline.
Woodline Partners cut its holding by 28% to 2.5 million shares, while Voleon Capital Management reduced its position by 53% to 549,126.
Several trading firms made even steeper percentage reductions:
|Investor
|Shares held on June 30
|Shares reduced during Q2
|Position reduction
|Susquehanna International Group
|65,961
|1.1 million
|94%
|Jane Street Group
|72,397
|631,835
|90%
|Tower Research Capital
|19,753
|52,760
|73%
|Virtu Financial
|67,774
|194,524
|74%
|Citadel Advisors
|136,045
|169,533
|55%
FDA Decision And Tokenization Plans Draw Attention
The disclosures came as investors weighed Anktiva's expanding reach and founder Patrick Soon-Shiong's tokenization ambitions. Anktiva, the company's flagship immunotherapy, is approved or authorized across 34 countries, with an FDA decision on expanding its U.S. bladder-cancer label to papillary-only patients expected by Jan.6, 2027.
A September patent application outlined potential uses to restore immune cells depleted by cancer treatments, potentially allowing patients to continue earlier therapies.“As such, even failed treatments can be continued,” the application said.
Meanwhile, Soon-Shiong teased blockchain-based trading at Nant:“The future is here. Watch this space as we launch blockchain and tokenized stocks at Nant.” Nant Global Finance is assembling trading and settlement infrastructure, drawing retail speculation that tokenization could curb so-called phantom shares and pressure short sellers.
How Do Retail Traders Feel About IBRX?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' levels a day ago amid a 237% surge in 24-hour message volumes. After Wednesday's rally, several users questioned whether the unusual price action signaled an imminent announcement.IBRX sentiment and message volume as of September 30 | Source: Stocktwits
“This move is very unusual. Something is already materialized behind the scene and to be PR soon,” one user said. Another asked,“News. Tommorrow???? Somebody knows something!!!” A third trader pointed to above-average trading volume without substantial news, speculating that something could emerge“very very soon.”
IBRX stock has jumped 378% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment