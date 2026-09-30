A Rickety Europe Tries To Stand Up To China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The European Union is embarking on diplomatic hand-to-hand combat with China in an effort to rework its trade with Beijing and show it is not a geopolitical weakling.

Using unusually direct terms, the EU has given China a mid-October deadline to provide ways it will reduce its massive trade advantage over Europe. If not, the EU Commission will make unilateral moves to limit imports of Chinese goods, imposing specific limits on electric vehicle imports and putting tariffs on other industrial goods.

In an early September speech, EU Commission President Ursula van der Leyen laid out the stakes as she sees them.“Our companies do not compete on a level playing field,” she said.”“It leads to deindustrialisation in the industrial heartlands of Europe. This is unsustainable.”

China countered this expression of exasperation with its own harsh language.“Voluntary export restraint is one of the egregious misnomers of modern trade policy, wrote China Daily, an English-language government newspaper.“There is nothing voluntary about a choice made under the threat of punitive tariffs.”

Jion Gong, a professor at Beijing's University of International Business and Economics, suggested Europe is suffering a kind of nervous breakdown.“It's a refection of their anxiety. They have to wake up. The best strategy is to embrace competition and investment from China,” he said on CGTN, the state-operated news network.