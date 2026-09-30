US Diesel Crisis About To Become Asia's Interest Rate Problem

MENAFN - Asia Times) Diesel in the US has climbed to more than US$6.50 a gallon, up about 75% from a year ago, and Asia is likely to pay for it in the form of higher interest rates. Expensive diesel keeps American inflation elevated, which gives the Federal Reserve reason to keep raising interest rates.

Higher US rates lift the dollar and pull investment back towards America, leaving central banks across Asia deciding whether to tighten policy themselves to protect their currencies.

In the US, the fuel squeeze has turned into a political crisis. Farm-state Republicans want the White House to ban diesel exports before November's midterms, and Donald Trump has said he's“very seriously considering” it.

Several members of his own cabinet oppose the idea, as does the oil industry, and it's far from clear which way he'll go. For Asian economies, his decision matters less than it might seem, because much of the inflation damage has already been done.

Diesel powers the trucks that stock supermarkets and the tractors that work American farms. A rise this steep gets passed on to shoppers over the following months, often well after the pump price has dropped out of the news.

The Fed raised rates to between 3.75% and 4% in September, its first increase in three years. Most of its policymakers expect to move again before the end of 2026, and we agree with them.