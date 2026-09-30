U.S. Redirects 125 Commercial Vessels Since Iran Reimposed Maritime Blockade CENTCOM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US servicemen have redirected 125 commercial vessels since Iran restored its maritime blockade in mid-July.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this on its X page.

“As of Sept. 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 125 commercial vessels to ensure strict compliance,” the statement said.

On July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

While Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program and other issues have left the prospects for a peace process uncertain. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been brought close to a standstill.