Kyrgyzstan's GDP Reaches $15.9 Billion In 8M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product GDP exceeded 1.39 trillion soms ($15.89 billion) from January through August 2026.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev during a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev reviewed the economic results for the first eight months of the year, noting the continued steady growth of the republic's economy. The country's GDP reached over 1.39 trillion soms ($15.89 billion)," the statement said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also noted that Kyrgyzstan's economic growth amounted to 11% during the first eight months of 2026.

Trend 's analysis indicates that Kyrgyzstan's economy could maintain a strong growth trajectory toward 2030 if the current expansion is followed by a gradual normalization of growth.

In addition, Trend 's calculations show that, based on an annualized GDP figure for the period from January through August, the estimated GDP for 2026 will be approximately 2.09 trillion som ($23.85 billion). If GDP then grows by an average of 8% per year, in line with the real growth target set under Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program through 2030, the economy could reach approximately 2.25 trillion som ($25.73 billion) in 2027, 2.43 trillion som ($27.8 billion) in 2028, 2.63 trillion som ($30.07 billion) in 2029, and 2.84 trillion som ($32.5 billion) by 2030.