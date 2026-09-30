MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jason McDonald Consulting announces new guidance on selecting a digital marketing consultant to help businesses navigate SEO, Google Ads and AI.

- Jason McDonaldSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jason McDonald Consulting, a social media expert witness and digital marketing consultant, is proud to announce new content focused on selecting a marketing consultant. With all the changes in marketing – from SEO to Google Ads, social media to AI – companies and marketers today are under intense pressure. The new content is a quick discussion of how to select a marketing consultant, especially one focused on digital marketing.“Many companies are reluctant to outsource their entire digital marketing efforts to an agency,” explained Jason McDonald.“In some cases, but of course not all, the agency may not do as much work as they claim, or the people doing the work may not know what to do as well as the glossy web brochures imply. My model is to do marketing consulting 'with' and not 'for' a company – I work hand in hand with the in-house team. The new post helps business owners and marketers figure out if, when, and how to select a digital marketing consultant.”The new content can be read at . Persons interested in learning more about marketing consulting can visit . There, through that updated content, they can learn about Dr. McDonald's methodology and one-on-one expertise. In addition to providing consulting services in marketing, SEO, social media, and Google Ads, Dr. McDonald provides consulting and expert witness services involving major social media platforms, with particular experience in Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. His work as an expert witness helps attorneys understand complex fact patterns underneath digital marketing and then explain it simply to a judge or jury. For example, Dr. McDonald has completed deep assessments of YouTube content, video views, and impact. Similarly, he has opined on search engine optimization – the strategies used by a vendor to get a company to the top of search engines. As for Google Ads, it is by its very nature complex and difficult-to-understand. Expert Witness in Digital MarketingHe can also assist attorneys with matters in which social media overlaps with search engine optimization or Google Ads. McDonald has worked in digital marketing for decades and has written extensively on SEO, Google Ads, social media marketing, and related technologies. He also teaches digital marketing through Stanford Continuing Studies. His approach to expert witness work emphasizes translating complicated marketing concepts, platform terminology, and technical evidence into language that attorneys and other non-specialists can understand. Those who want to learn more about his services can visit Jason McDonald's website at . Those looking specifically for a digital marketing consultant can be found at . Those who want a deep dive can also visit .An expanding area of his expertise is Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI is rapidly changing digital marketing, from how businesses rank in Google results (including Google AI overviews) to how they advertise and engage customers on social media. SEO now includes visibility in AI-powered search and answer engines, while Google Ads increasingly relies on automated bidding, targeting, and creative tools. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other social platforms are likewise integrating AI into advertising, content creation, and audience targeting. For businesses, these changes make selecting the right marketing consultant more complicated. Dr. McDonald argues that companies should look beyond AI buzzwords and evaluate digital marketing consultants based on experience, transparency, measurable results, and a practical understanding of how AI is reshaping digital marketing.ABOUT DR. JASON MCDONALDDr. Jason McDonald is the Director of the JM Internet Group and a recognized authority in digital marketing. With decades of experience and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, he is the author of several top-selling books on Amazon, including the SEO Workbook, Social Media Marketing Workbook, Google Ads Workbook, and Marketing: Ultimate Almanac of Free Marketing Tools. He is also a frequent expert witness in SEO litigation and a sought-after speaker and trainer. He can also be found on Facebook at .

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

+1 415-655-1071

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Jason McDonald Consulting Agency Announces New Content on Being a Marketing Consultant News Provided By JM Internet Group October 01, 2026, 03:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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