Nomad Universe Launches Official Travel Packages For Men's Rugby World Cup Australia 2027

Rugby supporters in the stands. Photo: World Rugby via Getty Images.

Official match tickets paired with premium hotels and curated travel across the host cities, from AUD$2,426 per person

- Assad Masoud, CEO, Nomad UniverseABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Australia hosts Men's Rugby World Cup 2027, it will stage 24 teams and 52 matches across seven cities from 1 October to 13 November, 2027. Around 250,000 international visitors are expected, and many will build a longer trip around the fixtures they came for.Nomad Universe today announced the launch of its official travel packages for the tournament, designed around exactly that behaviour. Each itinerary pairs official match tickets with premium accommodation and time in the host cities, so the destination carries as much of the trip as the rugby does. Packages start from AUD$2,426 per person.Nomad Universe is the Authorised Sub-Agent appointed by JTB Corp., the Official Travel Agent for Men's Rugby World Cup 2027, representing the Middle East. Ground operations across Australia are delivered in partnership with Kuoni Tumlare."People do not travel halfway around the world only to watch a match," said Assad Masoud, CEO. "They come for the atmosphere, the culture, the people, and the chance to experience Australia in a way they will remember for years. We have built every itinerary around that, and the tournament is the reason to finally go."More than a match ticketEach package removes the planning burden while lifting the quality of the trip. Every package includes:- Guaranteed and official Category 2 premium match tickets- Accommodation in 4 to 5 star hotels in the relevant host cities- Daily breakfast throughout the stay- Durations of 4, 8, 10 and 12 nights, covering pool phase matches through to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final- Support from booking through to the return homeOptional upgrades include private airport transfers and Australian day tours such as the Blue Mountains, the Hunter Valley and Swan Valley wine regions, Rottnest Island and the Gold Coast.Match tickets are supplied as part of a travel package and are not sold separately.The ultimate way to experience AustraliaFrom Sydney Harbour in Sydney | Gadigal and vibrant laneways in Melbourne | Narm to coastal escapes, world-class dining, and unforgettable wildlife encounters, Nomad Universe's itineraries are designed to showcase the very best Australia has to offer alongside the excitement of Rugby World Cup 2027.Packages suit couples, families, groups of friends, sports clubs and corporate groups planning client hospitality or team incentives.A shift in how fans buy sports travelGlobal sporting events are increasingly booked as destination trips rather than event trips. YouGov's 2026 sport tourism report, surveying 17 markets, found that four in ten consumers have taken a leisure trip specifically to attend a sport event, and that major international competitions such as the Rugby World Cup are the biggest single reason fans travel, named by 39% of sport event travellers.The pattern is strongest in the Middle East. UAE residents are the most likely in the world to have travelled for a sport event, at 57%, and they treat the trip as far more than the match. UAE fans are more likely than the global average to travel to see a new destination (34%) and for the wider entertainment around an event (38%).For fans buying from the region, Nomad Universe is the appointed sub-agent for the Middle East, with customer support based in the UAE so travellers are looked after in their own time zone.With Category 2 inventory limited, Nomad Universe is encouraging supporters to book early. Packages are available now at nomad-universe.About Nomad UniverseNomad Universe is the sports travel brand of Nomad Events LLC, headquartered in the UAE. It is the Authorised Sub-Agent appointed by JTB Corp., the Official Travel Agent for Men's Rugby World Cup 2027, representing the Middle East, with ground operations in Australia delivered in partnership with Kuoni Tumlare. Nomad Events LLC has delivered premium hospitality and live event experiences across 28 countries for more than 20 years.

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Nomad Universe Launches Official Travel Packages for Men's Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 News Provided By Nomad Events LLC October 01, 2026, 03:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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