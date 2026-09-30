G V Prakash Kumar's Film With Director Hariharan Ram Enters Final Schedule Of Filming

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Two-time National Award winning music director, producer and actor G V Prakash, who is now playing the lead in director Hariharan Ram's upcoming film, has now disclosed that shooting for the film had entered its final phase.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash, who posted a picture of himself from the sets of the film, wrote, "Final schedule on.... A @hariharanram24 film.... Shot by @thenieswar sir... @larkstudios1 @ParallelUniPic."

For the unaware, Hariharan Ram is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Joe'.

The film, which is being produced by Lark Studios, which has delivered two blockbusters --Garudan and Maaman -- back-to-back, along with Parallel Universe Pictures, was announced officially in April this year.

Malavika Manoj, who impressed audiences with her performance in 'Joe', plays the female lead opposite G.V. Prakash Kumar in this film. Sources disclosed that the film will present G V Prakash in a completely new dimension, for which he had undergone intense preparation.

Cinematography for the film is being handled by one of the best in business, Theni Eswar. The ace cinematographer is best known for his visually striking work in films like 'Karnan' and 'Vaazhai'.

The film officially went on floors in June this year. Hariharan Ram gained widespread acclaim with his critically and commercially successful film 'Joe'. Sources say that G.V. Prakash Kumar, who was impressed by his distinctive storytelling, not only agreed to headline the project but also compose the music for the film.

G V Prakash, who is known as much for his acting as he is for his music, was recently in the news for having won a third National Award for Best Background score in the blockbuster Tamil film, 'Amaran', which was based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan who was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest gallantry award, for his supreme sacrifice while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir.