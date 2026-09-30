Britney Spears Reveals Why She Felt 'Set Up' During Outing

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has spoken about an incident during a recent outing, saying that she was deliberately kept waiting before being led outside at a moment when photographers were ready to capture her.

Spears took to Instagram, where she shared a meme with the text overlay that read:“OMG!!!! YOU SCARED THE S**T OUT OF ME.”

Taking to the caption section, she expressed frustration over what she described as a“huge set up” and sarcastically thanked the people around her for making her feel“beautiful” before ending her post with a blunt message to America.

“Don't just understand, take the time each day and second to REALLY UNDERSTAND how loved each and every one of us are. So loved in a country where we as humanity are never plotted against...” Spears wrote.

She added:“Know you might have to stay in the ladies room a bit longer because for some reason your instincts tell you the security you're with has oddly made it an extra 15 minutes for your food to be paid for...”

Spears went on to write:“Dear Jesus knows the real innocence on my face to proceed with only food that's supposed to be served hot but is dreadfully cold... Just happy to be there. When I decide to leave, a birdie tells me, 'Yo inspector gadget! Remember that pink panther in grade school?'... Huge set up...”

She revealed that after she left the bathroom she was“held outside” for pictures.

“I not only leave the bathroom but am held outside by an adorable girl for an extra 20 minutes who says,“With respect, yes Miss Spears, they can take your picture here.”... I'm unbelievably grateful how seriously the men who drive me and call themselves security are to possibly get a 4 million dollar“random” shot of me at just the right time when I leave...”

She concluded:“After meeting me most of these a****les hit the lottery... In a country where they have always made me feel so god damn beautiful, I salute the pledge of allegiance to America and officially say f**k you!!!”