Ghaziabad Police Arrest Snatcher After Encounter Stolen Motorcycle, Pistol Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 1 (IANS) The Indirapuram Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad arrested a snatcher following a police encounter during a checking operation on Pulia Road, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspect was approaching the Kanawani Pulia area on a motorcycle when the police team signalled him to stop. Instead of complying, he turned his motorcycle around and attempted to flee. The suspect then allegedly opened fire at the police team.

The police said they retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury. He was subsequently apprehended and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The arrested accused was identified as Munasir alias Munajir, 23, son of Moin Ahmed and a resident of Garima Garden in Sahibabad.

Police claimed to have recovered a 315-bore pistol, one empty cartridge, one live cartridge, a stolen motorcycle and a piece of yellow metal from his possession.

According to the police, during interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in several chain and mobile phone-snatching incidents in Delhi-NCR and Ghaziabad. Police said he would switch between scooters and motorcycles while carrying out the alleged crimes.

The accused also admitted to being involved in a chain-snatching incident in the Indirapuram area around two weeks ago, police said.

However, the police clarified that the allegations and the accused's purported disclosures will be verified during the course of the investigation and on the basis of relevant evidence.

ACP Police Suryabali Maurya said that the suspect was travelling towards the area from the Kanawani culvert when the police team signalled him to stop. Instead, he turned his motorcycle around and tried to escape before opening fire at the police personnel.

The police team responded in self-defence, resulting in the accused sustaining injuries, following which he was sent to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police said that more than a dozen cases have been registered against the accused in different parts of Delhi-NCR. The cases include those related to robbery, snatching, theft and violations under the Arms Act.

Officials said the recovery of the firearm, ammunition and the allegedly stolen motorcycle is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, while police are conducting additional investigations to ascertain his involvement in other incidents reported in the region.