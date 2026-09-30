Italy Extends Border Checks With Spain For Another 15 Days

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Rome: Italy has extended for another 15 days the checks at its air and maritime borders with Spain due to the continuing situation in Ceuta, local media reported Wednesday.

According to Corriere della Sera, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi decided to extend the checks after a meeting of the Committee for the Analysis of Immigration and Border Security.

The decision was prompted by the current situation in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave on the North African coast, and the persistence of previously identified security and migration concerns, the report said.

The Italian Interior Ministry has notified the European Commission and interior ministers of other European Union members of the measure, according to the report.

It is the third extension introduced by the Italian Interior Ministry since the migrant emergency emerged in Ceuta, Corriere della Sera said. The temporary suspension of Schengen rules means checks remain in place at Italy's air and maritime borders with Spain.