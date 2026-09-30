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Farewell Funerals Expands Singapore Funeral Services With New Online Tribute Option
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>The Singapore funeral provider has added online memorial tributes to its funeral services, allowing families to share funeral information and preserve memories of loved ones online – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – Farewell Funerals Pte. Ltd. has announced an expansion of its funeral services in Singapore with the introduction of an online tribute option for bereaved families.
The new service connects traditional funeral arrangements with a dedicated online memorial. Families can now arrange funeral services while also creating an online tribute where relatives and friends can view funeral details, photographs and memories of the person who has passed away.
The addition is part of Farewell Funerals' move to extend support beyond the physical wake and funeral. It gives families another way to communicate important arrangements while creating a lasting record of the person being remembered.
Families can access the new online tribute service through the Farewell Funerals website.
A New Option Alongside Funeral Arrangements
The online tribute has been introduced as an optional addition to Farewell Funerals' existing funeral services rather than as a separate replacement for traditional arrangements.
When planning a funeral, families typically need to coordinate the wake, religious or non-religious rites, transportation, cremation or burial, and communication with relatives and friends.
Farewell Funerals funeral packages in Singapore cover different arrangements based on a family's religious traditions and practical requirements.
With the new tribute option, families can also create an online space connected to those arrangements.
The memorial can provide people with the wake location, visiting hours, funeral date and other relevant details without requiring the family to repeatedly distribute the same information to different groups.
For relatives and friends who cannot attend the wake, particularly those living overseas, the page also provides a way to learn about the arrangements and remember the deceased remotely.
More Than a Standard Funeral Notice
Farewell Funerals has designed the tribute option to accommodate different levels of personalisation.
A family may use it primarily to communicate funeral information or build a more detailed memorial around the person's life.
Basic information can include the person's name, photograph, date of birth and date of passing.
Families who want a more personal tribute can add a written life story and significant milestones. This gives them space to document memories, experiences and important moments that would normally not appear in a short funeral notice.
A separate family message can also be included, allowing relatives to contribute their own words of remembrance.
Photographs form another part of the service. Families can submit a gallery of up to eight images, providing an opportunity to show different stages and memories from the person's life.
Information about surviving family members can also be included where the family considers it appropriate.
Funeral Information Included Alongside the Tribute
The tribute also serves a practical function for sharing funeral-related information.
This can include the wake location, dates and visiting hours, as well as cortege arrangements and details of the cremation or burial.
Where a service involves a church or other venue, the relevant time and location can also be noted, along with any dress code considerations shared by the family.
Having this information alongside the tribute provides a single reference point for those planning to attend.
Guidance for Guests Paying Respects
The memorial can also include guidance on condolences, if the family wishes to provide it.
This may include information about condolence contributions or floral tributes, depending on what the family considers appropriate.
These elements are optional and can be included or omitted based on family preference.
Memorials Are Reviewed Before Going Live
Online tribute submissions are reviewed before publication.
Families provide the memorial information through the submission process, after which Farewell Funerals reviews the details and can contact the submitter if clarification is required.
This process allows funeral information, names and other submitted details to be checked before the memorial becomes publicly available.
The contact details of the person making the submission are used for administrative communication and are not intended to appear as part of the public tribute.
Extending Funeral Support Beyond the Wake
The introduction of online tributes reflects a broader extension of Farewell Funerals' funeral services.
The company coordinates Buddhist, Taoist, Christian, Catholic, Free Thinker and Soka funeral arrangements in Singapore, together with direct cremation and international repatriation services.
While the physical funeral remains at the centre of these arrangements, the online tribute provides an additional option for how families communicate and preserve memories.
It can be particularly relevant when a person's relatives, friends or former colleagues are spread across different countries and cannot all attend the wake.
The memorial remains focused on the deceased, bringing together the person's story, family memories, photographs and relevant funeral information in one place.
The new service connects traditional funeral arrangements with a dedicated online memorial. Families can now arrange funeral services while also creating an online tribute where relatives and friends can view funeral details, photographs and memories of the person who has passed away.
The addition is part of Farewell Funerals' move to extend support beyond the physical wake and funeral. It gives families another way to communicate important arrangements while creating a lasting record of the person being remembered.
Families can access the new online tribute service through the Farewell Funerals website.
A New Option Alongside Funeral Arrangements
The online tribute has been introduced as an optional addition to Farewell Funerals' existing funeral services rather than as a separate replacement for traditional arrangements.
When planning a funeral, families typically need to coordinate the wake, religious or non-religious rites, transportation, cremation or burial, and communication with relatives and friends.
Farewell Funerals funeral packages in Singapore cover different arrangements based on a family's religious traditions and practical requirements.
With the new tribute option, families can also create an online space connected to those arrangements.
The memorial can provide people with the wake location, visiting hours, funeral date and other relevant details without requiring the family to repeatedly distribute the same information to different groups.
For relatives and friends who cannot attend the wake, particularly those living overseas, the page also provides a way to learn about the arrangements and remember the deceased remotely.
More Than a Standard Funeral Notice
Farewell Funerals has designed the tribute option to accommodate different levels of personalisation.
A family may use it primarily to communicate funeral information or build a more detailed memorial around the person's life.
Basic information can include the person's name, photograph, date of birth and date of passing.
Families who want a more personal tribute can add a written life story and significant milestones. This gives them space to document memories, experiences and important moments that would normally not appear in a short funeral notice.
A separate family message can also be included, allowing relatives to contribute their own words of remembrance.
Photographs form another part of the service. Families can submit a gallery of up to eight images, providing an opportunity to show different stages and memories from the person's life.
Information about surviving family members can also be included where the family considers it appropriate.
Funeral Information Included Alongside the Tribute
The tribute also serves a practical function for sharing funeral-related information.
This can include the wake location, dates and visiting hours, as well as cortege arrangements and details of the cremation or burial.
Where a service involves a church or other venue, the relevant time and location can also be noted, along with any dress code considerations shared by the family.
Having this information alongside the tribute provides a single reference point for those planning to attend.
Guidance for Guests Paying Respects
The memorial can also include guidance on condolences, if the family wishes to provide it.
This may include information about condolence contributions or floral tributes, depending on what the family considers appropriate.
These elements are optional and can be included or omitted based on family preference.
Memorials Are Reviewed Before Going Live
Online tribute submissions are reviewed before publication.
Families provide the memorial information through the submission process, after which Farewell Funerals reviews the details and can contact the submitter if clarification is required.
This process allows funeral information, names and other submitted details to be checked before the memorial becomes publicly available.
The contact details of the person making the submission are used for administrative communication and are not intended to appear as part of the public tribute.
Extending Funeral Support Beyond the Wake
The introduction of online tributes reflects a broader extension of Farewell Funerals' funeral services.
The company coordinates Buddhist, Taoist, Christian, Catholic, Free Thinker and Soka funeral arrangements in Singapore, together with direct cremation and international repatriation services.
While the physical funeral remains at the centre of these arrangements, the online tribute provides an additional option for how families communicate and preserve memories.
It can be particularly relevant when a person's relatives, friends or former colleagues are spread across different countries and cannot all attend the wake.
The memorial remains focused on the deceased, bringing together the person's story, family memories, photographs and relevant funeral information in one place.
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