Al-Rumaihi, Bassil Secure Silver For Qatar In Mixed Trap At Asian Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar continued their medal-winning run at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with Mohammed al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil winning silver in the mixed trap event on Wednesday.

The Qatari pair hit 32 targets to finish second, adding another medal to Qatar's strong showing in the shooting events. India's Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda claimed gold with 34 targets, while China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong took bronze with 24.

The silver took Qatar shooting's medal tally at the Games to four, comprising two gold and two silver.

Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah, Rashid Saleh al-Athba and Ali Ahmed al-Ishaq had opened Qatar's shooting medal account with gold in the men's team skeet event. Al-Athba then won individual skeet gold with a new Asian record, before al-Rumaihi, Saeed Hamad Abu Sharib and Angelo Scalzone secured silver in the men's team trap event. The latest medal took Team Qatar's overall tally to 13, with three gold, six silver and four bronze.

Shooting competition concludes today with the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event, where Qatar will be represented by Mohammed Nasser al-Yafei.

Dr Mishal al-Nasr, President of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association, praised the team's performance.“We are proud that Qatar shooters have won four medals, two gold and two silver, at this edition of the Asian Games, further underlining why the Shooting Federation truly deserves to be called the 'Golden Federation'.”

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Qatar's beach volleyball pair Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan face Thailand's Poravid Taovato and Pithak Tipjan in today's semi-final.

Cherif and Tijan reach beach volleyball semi-finals

Qatar's beach volleyball pair Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan continued their strong campaign at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 by reaching the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Iran's Abbas Pouarasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab.

The Qatari duo won a closely contested first set 22-20 before taking control in the second to complete the victory 21-13. Younousse and Tijan remained composed throughout, using their experience and understanding to withstand Iran's challenge before pulling away in the second set.

The victory keeps alive their bid to defend the gold medal they won at the previous Asian Games and moves them one step closer to another final.

They will face Thailand's Poravid Taovato and Pithak Tipjan in Thursady's semi-final, with a place in the gold-medal match at stake.

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Qatar's Rashid Nawaf and Mishari Nawaf advanced to the quarter-finals of the padel competition.

Qatar padel pair reach quarter-finals

Qatar's Rashid Nawaf and Mishari Nawaf advanced to the quarter-finals of the padel competition after defeating Kuwait 2-0 in their round of 16 match. The Qatari pair dominated from the outset, winning 6-1, 6-0 to move into the last eight. They will now look to continue their run and challenge for a medal at the Games.

Qatar face Japan in volleyball quarter-final

Qatar's volleyball team face hosts Japan on Thursday in the quarter-finals. Qatar reached the last eight after finishing runners-up in Group C, beating Hong Kong and Vietnam before a narrow 3-2 defeat by India in their final group match.

Qatar made an impressive start against India, winning the first two sets 28-26 and 27-25. India fought back to level the match before edging a dramatic fifth set 24-22.

The knockout stage presents a different challenge, with Qatar needing to maintain concentration throughout against a Japanese side backed by home support.

Argentine coach Camilo Soto will draw on his previous knowledge of Japan, having faced the hosts in a friendly during Qatar's pre-Games training camp. His preparations are expected to focus on serving, reception and dealing with Japan's attacking threat, particularly during the decisive stages of the match.

Shahin starts wrestling campaign

Qatar's wrestling campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games continues on Thursday, with Shahin Mohammed entering the men's Greco-Roman 77kg competition. Shahin will face Tajikistan's Alisher Ruzimadov in the Round of 16 as he bids to progress to the next stage.

Aref Mohammadi competed in the men's Greco-Roman 67kg event on Wednesday. He reached the quarter-finals after defeating Thailand's Nuttapong Hinmee 9-0 in the Round of 16, but his campaign ended with a defeat by Kyrgyzstan's Razzak Beishekeev in the last eight.

Qatar shooting Mohammed al-Rumaihi Ray Bassil