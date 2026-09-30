Arabian Horse Sale Opens Qatar Prix De L'arc De Triomphe Weekend In Paris

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The prestigious Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend gets underway Thursday at Saint-Cloud, bringing the international racing community together in Paris under the long-standing sponsorship of the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC).

The opening fixture is headlined by the annual Purebred Arabian Horse Sale, organised by Arqana in association with the French Purebred Arabian Racehorse Association (AFAC).

Traditionally serving as the curtain-raiser to one of the most prominent weekends on the international racing calendar, the auction places elite Purebred Arabian bloodstock at the forefront of the programme and provides a key meeting point for breeders, owners, trainers and industry professionals from around the world.

The staging of the prestigious sale at the beginning of the Arc weekend underlines the continued international interest in high-quality Arabian bloodlines and the strong momentum surrounding the global Arabian bloodstock market.

With leading connections and buyers gathering in Paris, the sale sets the tone for a weekend that brings together the worlds of Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian racing, further highlighting Qatar's longstanding involvement in and support for international equestrian sport.

This deep-rooted emphasis on Purebred Arabians stands as one of the defining triumphs of Qatar's enduring partnership with the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend. Qatar's extensive backing of Arabian racing spans the entire season in France, launching with early opportunities for uncapped prospects before escalating across a nine-race black-type ladder.

This domestic campaign culminates in the Gr. 1 PA Qatar Cup – Prix Dragon on the Qatar Arc Trials Day, which serves as the definitive final prep for contenders targeting the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup. Beyond French borders, this international commitment is further anchored by the Gr. 1 PA Qatar International Stakes at Goodwood - the opening leg of the prestigious Doha Triple Crown, which continues in Paris with the Qatar Arabian World Cup and reaches its climax with the Gr. 1 PA HH The Amir Sword in Doha.

With such a comprehensive racing programme catering to every tier of the sport, it is entirely logical that Arqana's Purebred Arabian flagship renewal has climbed to such a position of global eminence.

Roster breakdown and wild card dynamics

The newly minted catalogue gathers a diverse, multi-generational collection from the world's foremost consignors. The index encompasses a total of 89 lots, which are broadly distributed between 56 two-year-olds, 6 yearlings, 16 active horses-in-training (including 5 wild cards), and 11 premium breeding stock

To capture the very latest racing and breeding developments, Arqana incorporates a dynamic "Wild Card" system. This mechanism gives major international operations the flexibility to supplement recent stakes performers or elite broodmares into the index up until the final days before the auctioneer takes the stand. These late entries are seamlessly appended to the end of their respective catalogue sections, broadening the options for prospective buyers.

2025 ring performance

The 2025 renewal demonstrated a highly dynamic market, with 85 per cent of the catalogue changing hands. The running order spanned 97 total lots, comprising 36 two-year-olds, two yearlings, 31 horses-in-training, and 28 breeding stock entries. This robust demand drove aggregate turnover to a record-breaking nearly €4mn (up 10 per cent), while the average price climbed nearly 15 per cent to €53,986.

QREC AFAC Purebred Arabian bloodstock