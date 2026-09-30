Qatar Draw UAE, Set Up Gulf Cup Semi-Final Against Hosts Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar drew 1-1 with the United Arab Emirates yesterday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah to finish second in Group B of the Gulf Cup and set up a semi-final against hosts Saudi Arabia.

Both teams had already secured their places in the last four after winning their opening two matches. The draw left the UAE top of the group on seven points, same as Qatar but ahead on goal difference. Qatar will face Group A winners Saudi Arabia in Saturday's semi-final, while the UAE will meet Oman. The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

Qatar had opened its campaign with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain before edging Yemen 1-0. The UAE had beaten Yemen 4-0 and Bahrain 3-0 before yesterday's draw.

For yesterday's match, Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui made changes to his starting line-up with qualification already assured, including resting star forward Akram Afif, who was not even made it to the playing squad.

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The UAE made the brighter start, with Luan Pereira heading over from a Fabio Lima free-kick before Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada denied Lima from another set-piece.

Qatar struggled in the opening stages but gradually grew into the game and took the lead in the 33rd minute. Jassim Gaber delivered a sublime cross into the box and Al Duhail striker Almoez Ali slid in to finish.

The UAE went close through Pereira, who fired wide from outside the box. They eventually equalised in first-half stoppage time when Abdulaziz Hatem failed to clear a cross and the ball fell to Ali Saleh, who took a shot on the edge of the box and found the bottom-left corner.

The UAE resumed on the front foot after the break and put Qatar under sustained pressure. Coach Zlatko Dalic made a double change before the hour mark, introducing Bruno Oliveira and Guilherme Bala for Harib Suhail and Lima.

Abunada was again called into action, making several important saves, including a diving stop to keep out a dangerous effort from Bala. Lopetegui also made a change, bringing on Boualem Khoukhi for Pedro Miguel. Khoukhi headed over the bar in one of Qatar's few opportunities after the interval as the Asian champions were forced to withstand late UAE pressure. Qatar held on for the point and second place in the group.

In the other Group B match, Yemen ended Bahrain's title defence with a 5-2 victory. Bahrain took a seventh-minute lead through Ali Humood al-Dosari, but Yemen turned the match around with four goals before half-time.

Nasser Mohammedoh equalised in the 18th minute before Abdulwasea al-Matari, Rami al-Wasmani and Adel Abbas Qasem struck to give Yemen a 4-1 half-time lead. Ali Madan reduced the deficit in the 67th minute, but al-Wasmani scored his second to complete a convincing win.

Gulf Cup Almoez Ali ‌ Qatar football