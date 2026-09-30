100 Freight, Logistics Companies From 18 Arab Countries Convene In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first Arab Worldwide Freight Alliance (AWFA) conference opened in Amman on Wednesday, bringing together 100 freight and logistics companies from 18 Arab countries to strengthen regional partnerships, improve supply-chain connectivity and explore new markets.

The conference also saw the launch of a Jordanian-Arab platform linking companies and institutions involved in freight forwarding, customs clearance and logistics services across Jordan and the Arab region.

Discussions focused on Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, the Kingdom's logistics position, challenges and opportunities facing Arab supply chains, and the role of women in logistics. Bilateral business meetings are also being held to develop partnerships among participating companies.

Jordan Maritime Commission Director-General Ahmad Asasleh, who opened the conference on behalf of the ministers of transport and labour, said stronger integration across the transport and logistics sector is essential to building efficient and resilient supply chains.

He highlighted efforts to strengthen Aqaba Port's competitiveness as Jordan's maritime gateway and key trade link, while advancing digital transformation, improving procedures and services, and enhancing maritime safety and security.

Senate Labour and Social Development Committee Chairman Issa Murad said disruptions to global shipping and supply chains have underscored the need for stronger regional cooperation and integrated transport networks.

He said logistics and trade are priority sectors under the Economic Modernisation Vision, adding that stronger alliances could reduce freight costs, improve efficiency and delivery times, and enhance the competitiveness of trade.

AWFA founder and President Odeh Ramahi said the alliance aims to connect Arab freight and logistics companies and turn their networks and expertise into business opportunities.

He said the alliance would help companies, particularly smaller firms, access new markets and establish reliable partnerships amid changing shipping routes and supply-chain disruptions.

AWFA Vice President Tamer Abu Saadat said the alliance aims to create a practical platform enabling Arab companies to reach new markets, identify trusted partners and develop business and investment opportunities.

The wider goal, he added, is to build an interconnected Arab logistics network capable of expanding internationally and strengthening links between regional companies and global markets.