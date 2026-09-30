JSC Launches Financial Legislation Examination Session

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Emad Abu Haltam, on Wednesday launched a financial legislation examination session at the commission's headquarters, with 39 candidates taking part.

The candidates included financial sector professionals and applicants seeking licences to provide financial services in local and foreign markets.

The examination is part of the JSC's efforts to strengthen professional competency and compliance with the regulatory framework governing Jordan's capital market, according a JSC statement.

Abu Haltam said the commission is continuously reviewing the examination's governance framework, including question-drafting methods, approval criteria and evaluation tools, to enhance transparency and integrity throughout the testing process.

The examination assesses candidates' knowledge of capital market legislation and the professional requirements needed to operate within the legal and regulatory framework.

He said the updated accreditation system represents a step towards international best practices and complements qualifications offered by the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), covering areas including securities and investment, risk in financial services and financial services fundamentals.

Candidates who successfully pass both the JSC legislation and CISI examinations can apply for accreditation as compliance officers, investment managers, issuance managers, custodians, financial advisers or investment trustees through licensed financial service providers.

The pass rate for Wednesday's session was 59 per cent, according to official results.