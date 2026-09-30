Azerbaijan Increases Oil Exports 4.5-Fold To Bulgaria

According to Azerbaijan's foreign trade customs statistics published by the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 358,800 metric tons of oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Bulgaria in the period from January through August, with a total value of $253.1 million.

According to Trend 's calculations based on the data, this figure is $204.9 million higher in value terms-or 5.3 times more than during the same period in 2025, and 279,500 metric tons higher in volume, or 4.5 times more. During the reporting period, Bulgaria ranked third among countries importing Azerbaijani oil.

In addition, it is noted that in the period from January through August of last year, Azerbaijan exported 79,300 metric tons of oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Bulgaria, valued at $48.2 million.

The State Customs Committee reports that in 2024–2025, Azerbaijan's exports of oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Bulgaria fluctuated as follows: