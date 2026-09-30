People Sleep In Peace Because Assam Police Stand Guard 24/7: Himanta Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel of the Assam Police on Assam Police Day, acknowledging their round-the-clock service and role in maintaining peace and security across the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the people of Assam are able to live in peace because police personnel remain on duty around the clock to protect them.

“The people of Assam are in peace because someone in uniform is standing on guard, 24*7,” the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion of Assam Police Day, CM Sarma saluted every officer and personnel of the Assam Police for serving the state with courage, compassion and an unwavering sense of duty.

“We are proud of you,” he said in his message.

Assam Police Day is observed to recognise the contribution and sacrifices of the state's police force and to highlight its role in maintaining law and order, protecting citizens and responding to security challenges.

The Assam Police have a long history of operating in a complex security environment, including challenges related to insurgency, border management, organised crime, drug trafficking and law and order.

Over the years, the force has also expanded its focus beyond conventional policing, with greater emphasis on community engagement, technology-driven policing, cybercrime prevention and emergency response.

The Chief Minister's message comes as Assam continues to strengthen its policing and security infrastructure amid the state's strategic location bordering Bhutan and Bangladesh and its proximity to several northeastern states.

The Assam Police also play an important role in maintaining security during elections, major public events and natural disasters, besides regular crime prevention and investigation.

CM Sarma's Assam Police Day message sought to underline the human and professional commitment of police personnel who remain deployed at various locations, often away from their families, as part of their duty.

The Chief Minister's tribute comes as the state marks the occasion by honouring the force's service and reaffirming the importance of police-public cooperation in maintaining peace and security.